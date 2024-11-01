Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
illustration only

Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 29, 2026

Leonardo DRS has been awarded a subcontract to deliver advanced infrared mission payloads for the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer Tranche 3, expanding space-based support for the U.S. missile defense architecture. The contract positions the company as the space-based mission payload provider for TRKT3, a critical element in the U.S. military program to detect, track, and cue defenses against ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons across the globe.

Under the subcontract, Leonardo DRS will design, build, integrate, and test a new generation of infrared mission payloads tailored to the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 satellites. These payloads are intended to provide persistent, global coverage, enhancing the constellation's ability to follow missile threats from initial launch through midcourse flight and interception. The TRKT3 capability is designed to deliver precise, space-based sensing data that can feed fire-control solutions for missile interceptor systems.

The infrared sensors will support continuous detection and tracking of both traditional ballistic missiles and maneuvering hypersonic weapons that travel at high speeds and along unpredictable trajectories. By operating in space, the TRKT3 payloads will help close gaps left by terrestrial and airborne sensors, particularly over wide ocean areas and remote regions. The system aims to offer early warning and precise tracking data over the full threat timeline, from boost to terminal engagement.

"This award recognizes our innovative best-in-class technology, and continued investment in advanced space-based capabilities for programs such as the TRKT3 mission," said John Baylouny, Leonardo DRS Chief Executive Officer. He said these investments allow engineering and manufacturing teams to push the boundaries of advanced sensing and space payload production in support of key national security missions.

"As the payload provider, DRS is incredibly proud to support this missile defense mission to defend the homeland," said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. He said the award builds on next-generation technologies created by the company's space sensing and engineering organizations, along with its established experience in complex mission payload design and manufacturing.

Leonardo DRS is already a major supplier of cooled and uncooled infrared systems to U.S. and allied defense customers, with operational systems fielded across ground, maritime, airborne, and space domains. The company emphasizes advanced sensing as a strategic focus area, combining multi-domain sensors with secure communications and laser-based mission technologies. These capabilities support a range of defense efforts, including Golden Dome, counter-uncrewed aircraft systems, autonomous maritime protection, and both mounted and dismounted ground combat systems.

The TRKT3 work reinforces the company's role in expanding the space layer of the missile defense enterprise as demand grows for resilient, proliferated constellations capable of tracking emerging threats. By integrating high-performance infrared payloads into the SDA Tracking Layer architecture, Leonardo DRS aims to help provide faster, more accurate warning and tracking data to commanders and interceptor operators. The company presents the subcontract as another step in its broader strategy to deliver multi-domain sensing solutions that connect platforms and shooters across a networked battlespace.

Forward-looking statements in the company's communications caution that contract performance, schedules, and product development outcomes are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Leonardo DRS notes that its reputation as a trusted defense technology provider relies on practical innovation, quality execution, and the ability to meet demanding mission requirements for U.S. and allied customers.

Related Links
 Leonardo DRS Inc
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 14, 2026
 President Donald Trump has said US control of Greenland is vital for his planned Golden Dome missile defense system, but not all experts are convinced. - What missile defense capabilities does Washington have? - The United States relies on a network of satellites and early warning radar stations to detect and track missiles. They are currently deployed in the Aleutian Islands in the Pacific, Alaska, Britain, and Greenland. There is also the Aegis Ashore air defense system based in the northe ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
MISSILE DEFENSE
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
MISSILE DEFENSE
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
MISSILE DEFENSE
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
MISSILE DEFENSE
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
MISSILE DEFENSE
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
MISSILE DEFENSE
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
MISSILE DEFENSE
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.