Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 29, 2026



Leonardo DRS has been awarded a subcontract to deliver advanced infrared mission payloads for the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer Tranche 3, expanding space-based support for the U.S. missile defense architecture. The contract positions the company as the space-based mission payload provider for TRKT3, a critical element in the U.S. military program to detect, track, and cue defenses against ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons across the globe.

Under the subcontract, Leonardo DRS will design, build, integrate, and test a new generation of infrared mission payloads tailored to the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 satellites. These payloads are intended to provide persistent, global coverage, enhancing the constellation's ability to follow missile threats from initial launch through midcourse flight and interception. The TRKT3 capability is designed to deliver precise, space-based sensing data that can feed fire-control solutions for missile interceptor systems.

The infrared sensors will support continuous detection and tracking of both traditional ballistic missiles and maneuvering hypersonic weapons that travel at high speeds and along unpredictable trajectories. By operating in space, the TRKT3 payloads will help close gaps left by terrestrial and airborne sensors, particularly over wide ocean areas and remote regions. The system aims to offer early warning and precise tracking data over the full threat timeline, from boost to terminal engagement.

"This award recognizes our innovative best-in-class technology, and continued investment in advanced space-based capabilities for programs such as the TRKT3 mission," said John Baylouny, Leonardo DRS Chief Executive Officer. He said these investments allow engineering and manufacturing teams to push the boundaries of advanced sensing and space payload production in support of key national security missions.

"As the payload provider, DRS is incredibly proud to support this missile defense mission to defend the homeland," said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. He said the award builds on next-generation technologies created by the company's space sensing and engineering organizations, along with its established experience in complex mission payload design and manufacturing.

Leonardo DRS is already a major supplier of cooled and uncooled infrared systems to U.S. and allied defense customers, with operational systems fielded across ground, maritime, airborne, and space domains. The company emphasizes advanced sensing as a strategic focus area, combining multi-domain sensors with secure communications and laser-based mission technologies. These capabilities support a range of defense efforts, including Golden Dome, counter-uncrewed aircraft systems, autonomous maritime protection, and both mounted and dismounted ground combat systems.

The TRKT3 work reinforces the company's role in expanding the space layer of the missile defense enterprise as demand grows for resilient, proliferated constellations capable of tracking emerging threats. By integrating high-performance infrared payloads into the SDA Tracking Layer architecture, Leonardo DRS aims to help provide faster, more accurate warning and tracking data to commanders and interceptor operators. The company presents the subcontract as another step in its broader strategy to deliver multi-domain sensing solutions that connect platforms and shooters across a networked battlespace.

Forward-looking statements in the company's communications caution that contract performance, schedules, and product development outcomes are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Leonardo DRS notes that its reputation as a trusted defense technology provider relies on practical innovation, quality execution, and the ability to meet demanding mission requirements for U.S. and allied customers.

