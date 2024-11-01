Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026



Raytheon, an RTX business, has carried out a successful ballistic test of its interceptor for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Short Range Interceptor program, which will replace the legacy Stinger surface to air missile. The test, funded by the company, is part of a broader effort to mature the interceptor design and demonstrate readiness ahead of government sponsored flight testing.

According to Raytheon, the latest event represents another successful ballistic test for its NGSRI solution and showed that the interceptor can track drone targets and be launched from a man portable system. The company used the test to gather critical performance data that will inform upcoming phases of the program and refine system design choices.

"Raytheon's investment in NGSRI demonstrates the company's strong partnership with the U.S. Army and our commitment to equipping service members with this advanced capability," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "We continue to prioritize rapid learning and testing to ensure the Army receives a cost effective and technologically superior interceptor." His comments underline the companys intent to accelerate development through internal funding in parallel with the Armys acquisition timeline.

In 2025, Raytheon worked with Northrop Grumman to conduct multiple successful tests of Highly Loaded Grain solid rocket motors for the interceptor. Highly Loaded Grain is a solid propellant formulation that offers longer burn time and greater total energy than conventional rocket motor propellants, which in turn can extend the missile's range compared to existing short range air defense options. These propulsion trials are a key element in Raytheons strategy to offer increased engagement envelopes while meeting the Armys size and weight constraints.

NGSRI is being developed as the U.S. Armys new short range missile to counter aerial threats more effectively than current interceptors. The missile is designed to fly faster and deliver better performance against targets, including drones and other low altitude aircraft, improving protection for maneuvering forces and fixed sites. The system can be launched either from a vehicle mounted system or from a shoulder mounted, man portable launcher, giving units flexibility in how they deploy the interceptor in the field.

Raytheon states that its NGSRI design draws on more than six decades of air defense experience and is intended to provide a highly advanced shoulder launched air defense missile option for both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. The company is using modular system design and automated manufacturing techniques to shorten development timelines and position the interceptor for efficient production. These approaches are meant to reduce cost and complexity while enabling future upgrades as threat environments evolve.

The company also emphasizes that it is working closely with the U.S. Army to stay aligned with the service's schedule for NGSRI, including upcoming competitive milestones. By combining internal testing, such as the recent ballistic event, with its propulsion work with Northrop Grumman, Raytheon aims to demonstrate technical maturity and lower risk ahead of government evaluations. The latest test is presented as a step toward delivering an operationally relevant interceptor that can be fielded on an accelerated timeline to replace the Stinger and strengthen short range air defense.

