Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 28, 2026



Balerion Space Ventures has made a strategic investment in Northwood Space's 100 million dollar Series B funding round, targeting what it sees as a critical bottleneck in the emerging space economy: terrestrial ground infrastructure. The firm positions this deployment of capital as part of its broader focus on the foundational systems required to scale space operations across commercial and government users.

Co Founder and General Partner Phil Scully said private capital is accelerating the commercialization of space at a pace that is reshaping where constraints emerge in the value chain. He noted that as launch costs fall and access to orbit becomes more routine, the limiting factor shifts from getting assets into space to connecting them reliably and efficiently back to Earth. In his view, ground infrastructure is the essential layer every orbital mission depends on, and the companies building this layer will help define the trajectory of the space economy for decades.

The Northwood investment reflects Balerion's thesis that the next phase of value creation in space will come from infrastructure companies solving real operational constraints rather than from purely speculative concepts. As orbital activity increases and satellite constellations scale in number and complexity, traditional ground systems are struggling to keep up with demand, latency, and resiliency requirements. Balerion sees Northwood's vertically integrated approach to ground infrastructure as closely aligned with its strategy of backing platforms that unlock scalable operations across a range of mission profiles.

As part of the announcement, Northwood disclosed a 49.8 million dollar contract award from the U.S. Space Force to upgrade the Satellite Control Network. The award serves as a validation of the dual use value proposition that Balerion seeks in many of its portfolio companies, demonstrating that Northwood's solutions can address both commercial requirements and critical national security needs. For Balerion, this dual use profile fits its positioning at the intersection of space and defense technologies.

Balerion's participation in Northwood's Series B follows earlier investments in companies such as Antares Industries, Samara Aerospace, and Valar Atomics. Collectively, these portfolio companies operate across launch services, in orbit systems, advanced manufacturing, energy, and defense related technologies. Balerion describes these holdings as mission critical platforms that form a backbone for the next generation of space enabled industries, from communications and sensing to logistics and energy infrastructure.

The firm emphasizes the role of its multi disciplinary team, which brings together backgrounds in aerospace engineering, venture capital, and institutional investing. This combination is intended to support rigorous technical and financial evaluation of frontier technology companies, while also providing operational and strategic guidance as those companies scale. Since 2022, Balerion has focused on founders building durable, scalable infrastructure with the potential to underpin trillion dollar markets beyond Earth's surface.

By investing in Northwood, Balerion is reinforcing its view that ground systems are emerging as a defining constraint on growth in the space sector. The firm argues that modernized, software driven, and vertically integrated ground infrastructure will be necessary to handle the rising volume of data, the proliferation of satellites, and the increasing complexity of orbital operations. As more public and private missions depend on resilient connectivity, firms that can reliably deliver this capacity are expected to play a central role in how the space economy evolves.

Balerion frames the Northwood Series B investment as part of a systematic approach to building out a portfolio that spans the full stack of space infrastructure. From launch and in orbit systems to energy and dual use defense technologies, the firm aims to assemble interlocking capabilities that together form an industrial backbone for activity beyond Earth. The Northwood deal, centered on modernizing ground infrastructure, represents a key link in that strategy as space transitions further into a domain of continuous, data intensive operations.

Related Links

Balerion Space Ventures

Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

