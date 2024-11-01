Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Feb 6, 2026

Ukraine was again the top recipient of German defence exports last year, followed by Germany's Scandinavian NATO allies Norway and Sweden, an official report said Friday.

The economy ministry said Ukraine had received around two billion euros ($2.35bn) of arms exports from Germany, which has been Kyiv's most important backer in Europe in its war with Russia.

After Ukraine, the biggest buyers of German arms were Norway and Sweden, which are regarded as exposed to any threat from Moscow given their proximity to Russia.

Norway, a founder member of NATO, bought German arms worth 1.3 billion euros in 2025.

Sweden, which applied to join NATO after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and joined the alliance in March 2024 -- purchased around one billion euros worth of weapons.

Finland joined NATO in 2023 for the same reasons but was not among the 10 biggest buyers of German arms last year.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
 Berlin (AFP) Feb 4, 2026
 Russia has been spending far more on its military than it has reported, Germany's foreign intelligence agency said Wednesday as it warned of Moscow's threat to NATO's eastern border. The BND said that its analysis of Russian budget data showed that in 2022 and 2023, military spending had been around 66 percent higher than officially reported. "These figures are a concrete embodiment of the growing threat to Europe posed by Russia," the agency said in a rare public statement. It said Russia's ... read more
MILPLEX
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
MILPLEX
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
MILPLEX
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
MILPLEX
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
MILPLEX
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
MILPLEX
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost

 Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
MILPLEX
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win

 Britain's Starmer ends China trip aimed at reset despite Trump warning

 Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks

 Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz
MILPLEX
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.