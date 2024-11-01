BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

Net profit increased five percent in 2025 to �2.1 billion ($2.8 billion), BAE said, as revenue climbed eight percent to �28.3 billion.
Chief executive Charles Woodburn hailed a "record order backlog" for the company's fighter jets, missile launchers, nuclear submarines and other products, which reached �83.6 billion last year after �77.8 billion in 2024.
The company booked orders worth �36.8 billion last year alone, including from Turkey and Norway.
"In a new era of defence spending, driven by escalating security challenges, we're well positioned to provide both the advanced conventional systems and disruptive technologies needed," he said.
Along with other defence contractors, BAE has benefited from rising military spending by governments in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.
NATO allies have committed to spend five percent of annual output on defence by 2035 as European members also faced pressure from US President Donald Trump to bolster defence spending.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this week that Britain needed to "go faster" in increasing military spending.
BAE forecast sales and underlying earnings before interest and tax to rise further in 2026.
Shares in the company climbed more than three percent in morning deals to top London's FTSE 100 index, which was trading higher overall.
ajb/bcp/js
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
|
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters