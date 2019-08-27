How Space Exploration Opens Up New Horizons for Global Security and Governance

Considering how rapidly current technology is advancing, space exploration will go beyond understanding outer space and shape the future of global politics, economics, and cultures. Indeed, this will also lay down legal and political implications as global superpowers see outer space as a vital source for maintaining strategic advantages over each other. Conflicts become inevitable as a result, and these can only be mitigated with the establishment of a legal framework governing all aspects of space exploration and research.
For instance, as the number of satellites orbiting the Earth increases over time, regulations are needed to prevent collisions and address the issue of orbital debris that could also affect internet connectivity on the ground. These laws may also play a vital role in regulating future outer space activities, such as mining asteroids for critical resources and going as far as establishing colonies on the Moon and Mars. The latter may take some time to be fulfilled, but the current state of technological progress suggests a guaranteed future for human expansion beyond Earth.
For now, regulating current activities is considered the top priority among space exploration experts, physicists, political think tanks, economists, and international law experts. Currently, more than 70 countries already have functioning space agencies, on top of private corporations such as SpaceX undertaking research and working on space-related projects with government support. Exciting as it might seem, the peak of mankind's interest in space will also lead to consequences that current treaties may fall short of addressing.
As the Director of CSU's Global Space Law Center, Sundhal sees the emergence of more complex legal issues covering related areas such as environmental law and even copyright and patent regulations, especially as private spacefaring contractors are becoming increasingly involved. More critical is the need to look at the potential to weaponize outer space, leading to concerns of building orbital weapons that could herald a new form of warfare.
Law programs focusing on space law serve a critical role in preventing these scenarios by establishing an international code of conduct that nations must follow as they expand their presence beyond the stars.
Related Links
Study Space Law at CSU Ohio
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters