ICEYE boosts SAR capacity with launch of five satellites for commercial and national missions



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 28, 2025



ICEYE has placed five new Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites into orbit, extending its commercial constellation and adding spacecraft for several national customers. The satellites rode to space on SpaceX's Transporter-15 rideshare mission launched on November 26, 2025, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, after integration by Exolaunch. Each spacecraft has established communication with ground controllers, and routine commissioning operations are underway.

The new satellites will support both ICEYE's commercial imaging services and dedicated missions for government and defense users. They include spacecraft for the Greek National Space Program, the Polish Armed Forces MikroSAR program, and BAE Systems Azalea constellation, with the aim of strengthening sovereign Earth observation capacity and system resilience for states that require rapid situational awareness in all weather, day and night.

Including this launch, ICEYE has orbited 62 satellites for itself and its customers since 2018, with 22 launched in 2025. The company plans additional launches to meet demand for frequent, repeat imaging over areas of interest.

This mission adds another fourth generation (Gen4) SAR satellite to ICEYE's commercial constellation. ICEYE made its Gen4 satellite available for commercial use in September, offering image resolutions down to 16 centimeters and extending high-resolution coverage to swaths up to 400 kilometers, which allows more scenes to be collected per pass and increases revisit rates for defense and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.

"This launch marks another important step both in supporting our customers in deploying their own constellations and scaling the world's most advanced commercial SAR constellation. As global interest in space-based intelligence accelerates, ICEYE stands ready to help countries build sovereign satellite missions - turning high-quality satellite imaging into actionable intelligence for security and resilience." said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO of ICEYE.

Gen4 can be purchased as a sovereign system that ICEYE states is not subject to ITAR export controls. The company offers Gen4 as a complete system including the spacecraft, ground segment, comprehensive operator training, and ongoing software updates, targeting launch, deployment, and operational readiness within about 12 months of contract.

Related Links

ICEYE

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

