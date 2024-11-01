New BlackSky satellite delivers rapid high-resolution imagery of strategic port operations

CEO Brian O'Toole stated, "BlackSky's third Gen-3 unit has delivered incredible initial image quality at unprecedented speed - less than one day from launch." He emphasized that rapid satellite commissioning eliminates the long wait times typical of traditional practices and allows customers faster direct tasking capabilities, increasing operational satellite life.
The new Gen-3 satellite can resolve vehicles, maritime vessels, aircraft, and people with notable clarity. The platform demonstrated end-to-end automated tasking and delivery, with image quality expected to improve as final calibration and full operational altitude are achieved.
O'Toole added, "As BlackSky continues to expand our Gen-3 constellation, this successful mission signifies the value of strategic investments in advancing commercial space-based intelligence capabilities. Our purpose-built software and hardware architecture is uniquely suited to provide secure and flexible commercial services that complement national assets with mission-relevant tactical ISR capability at disruptive speed, scale and economics."
BlackSky plans to expand its Gen-3 constellation with regular launches to further enhance capacity and decrease latency. The company uses a vertically integrated technology model, combining satellite manufacturing, software, and AI, to provide automated and predictive battlefield monitoring and data delivery worldwide. Service models include capacity sharing, subscription access, and sovereign system integration.
