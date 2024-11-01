New BlackSky satellite delivers rapid high-resolution imagery of strategic port operations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 26, 2025



BlackSky Technology Inc. has provided the first set of very high-resolution images from its third Gen-3 satellite less than 24 hours after launch. The company released images taken over the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 10:08 a.m. local time on November 22, 2025. The images document activity such as cargo container movement using large cranes, drayage operations involving tractor trailers, tugboats assisting oil tanker docking, and roll-on/roll-off terminal offloading with stevedores directing vehicles.

CEO Brian O'Toole stated, "BlackSky's third Gen-3 unit has delivered incredible initial image quality at unprecedented speed - less than one day from launch." He emphasized that rapid satellite commissioning eliminates the long wait times typical of traditional practices and allows customers faster direct tasking capabilities, increasing operational satellite life.

The new Gen-3 satellite can resolve vehicles, maritime vessels, aircraft, and people with notable clarity. The platform demonstrated end-to-end automated tasking and delivery, with image quality expected to improve as final calibration and full operational altitude are achieved.

O'Toole added, "As BlackSky continues to expand our Gen-3 constellation, this successful mission signifies the value of strategic investments in advancing commercial space-based intelligence capabilities. Our purpose-built software and hardware architecture is uniquely suited to provide secure and flexible commercial services that complement national assets with mission-relevant tactical ISR capability at disruptive speed, scale and economics."

BlackSky plans to expand its Gen-3 constellation with regular launches to further enhance capacity and decrease latency. The company uses a vertically integrated technology model, combining satellite manufacturing, software, and AI, to provide automated and predictive battlefield monitoring and data delivery worldwide. Service models include capacity sharing, subscription access, and sovereign system integration.

Related Links

BlackSky Technology Inc.

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

