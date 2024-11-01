ICEYE raises EUR 150 million to expand European SAR intelligence capacity

ICEYE operates the world's largest synthetic aperture radar satellite constellation and supplies near real-time monitoring to detect and assess change on Earth for defense, intelligence, security, disaster response, insurance, maritime monitoring, and financial clients. SAR satellites use radar pulses that penetrate clouds, smoke, and darkness to provide persistent imaging at all hours and in all weather conditions, enabling rapid situational awareness.
Rafal Modrzewski, Co-Founder and CEO of ICEYE, said: "ICEYE's SAR technology has become a core strategic and tactical tool for governments and institutions worldwide. Our team has a strong track record of turning advanced SAR technology into concrete results for customers who need answers in minutes, not days. This funding enables us to deepen that commitment by investing in the expansion of our world-leading SAR constellation, next-generation sensing capabilities, and data intelligence services that help governments and organizations manage risk and respond faster. For European nations and allies, that means greater control over their own space-based intelligence - and a partner capable of delivering at industrial scale."
The Series E round includes investors from several European countries, among them A.P. Moller Holding in Denmark, Bpifrance in France, Vinci (BGK Group) and RiO Family Office in Poland, and Finnish investors Solidium, Ilmarinen, European Tech Collective, Keva, Lifeline Ventures, Tesi, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Peter Sarlin. ICEYE reports that the new financing builds on recent growth and will support further expansion of its SAR constellation along with additional sovereign-system deployments and enhanced sensing and analytics capabilities.
Jeannette zu Furstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst, said: "Europe's security starts with sovereign space capability. ICEYE enables that, with the world's largest SAR constellation, software-defined satellites, and fully sovereign missions that put independent visibility back in Europe's hands. Ministries and intelligence agencies can secure borders via on-demand imagery, while nations seeking full control can deploy their own turnkey satellite missions. That's why we see ICEYE as a rising global space prime."
ICEYE is advancing a fourth-generation, software-defined SAR satellite platform that can reach image resolutions of up to 16 cm. The architecture is designed so that new sensing and processing functions can be deployed via software updates from the ground, reducing the need for hardware replacement while keeping the constellation responsive to evolving mission requirements.
The company has already delivered or agreed sovereign SAR capabilities for multiple European and allied defense customers, including the Polish Armed Forces, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Greek National Space Program, and Finnish Defence Forces. ICEYE also supplies SAR data under an agreement with NATO Allied Command Operations, supporting alliance-wide intelligence and operational planning.
To date ICEYE has launched 62 satellites and plans to ramp up manufacturing to an average of one satellite per week starting next year. This higher cadence is intended to make sovereign SAR constellations and hosted missions available more quickly to partner nations seeking independent space-based intelligence and persistent Earth observation.
Related Links
ICEYE
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
Putin visits India for defence, trade talks
Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
G20 grapples with splintering world order
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters