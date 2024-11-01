ICEYE raises EUR 150 million to expand European SAR intelligence capacity



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 05, 2025



ICEYE has raised EUR 150 million in new funding led by General Catalyst, alongside a EUR 50 million secondary placement, valuing the company at EUR 2.4 billion or about USD 2.8 billion. The company plans to use the capital to speed delivery of sovereign synthetic aperture radar satellite systems and data intelligence services for government and institutional customers in Europe and allied nations.

ICEYE operates the world's largest synthetic aperture radar satellite constellation and supplies near real-time monitoring to detect and assess change on Earth for defense, intelligence, security, disaster response, insurance, maritime monitoring, and financial clients. SAR satellites use radar pulses that penetrate clouds, smoke, and darkness to provide persistent imaging at all hours and in all weather conditions, enabling rapid situational awareness.

Rafal Modrzewski, Co-Founder and CEO of ICEYE, said: "ICEYE's SAR technology has become a core strategic and tactical tool for governments and institutions worldwide. Our team has a strong track record of turning advanced SAR technology into concrete results for customers who need answers in minutes, not days. This funding enables us to deepen that commitment by investing in the expansion of our world-leading SAR constellation, next-generation sensing capabilities, and data intelligence services that help governments and organizations manage risk and respond faster. For European nations and allies, that means greater control over their own space-based intelligence - and a partner capable of delivering at industrial scale."

The Series E round includes investors from several European countries, among them A.P. Moller Holding in Denmark, Bpifrance in France, Vinci (BGK Group) and RiO Family Office in Poland, and Finnish investors Solidium, Ilmarinen, European Tech Collective, Keva, Lifeline Ventures, Tesi, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Peter Sarlin. ICEYE reports that the new financing builds on recent growth and will support further expansion of its SAR constellation along with additional sovereign-system deployments and enhanced sensing and analytics capabilities.

Jeannette zu Furstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst, said: "Europe's security starts with sovereign space capability. ICEYE enables that, with the world's largest SAR constellation, software-defined satellites, and fully sovereign missions that put independent visibility back in Europe's hands. Ministries and intelligence agencies can secure borders via on-demand imagery, while nations seeking full control can deploy their own turnkey satellite missions. That's why we see ICEYE as a rising global space prime."

ICEYE is advancing a fourth-generation, software-defined SAR satellite platform that can reach image resolutions of up to 16 cm. The architecture is designed so that new sensing and processing functions can be deployed via software updates from the ground, reducing the need for hardware replacement while keeping the constellation responsive to evolving mission requirements.

The company has already delivered or agreed sovereign SAR capabilities for multiple European and allied defense customers, including the Polish Armed Forces, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Greek National Space Program, and Finnish Defence Forces. ICEYE also supplies SAR data under an agreement with NATO Allied Command Operations, supporting alliance-wide intelligence and operational planning.

To date ICEYE has launched 62 satellites and plans to ramp up manufacturing to an average of one satellite per week starting next year. This higher cadence is intended to make sovereign SAR constellations and hosted missions available more quickly to partner nations seeking independent space-based intelligence and persistent Earth observation.

Related Links

ICEYE

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

