Iran denies aiding Yemen Huthis in Israel airport attack



by AFP Staff Writers



Tehran (AFP) May 5, 2025



Iran on Monday denied supporting Yemen's Huthi attack on Israel's main international airport after the rebels claimed a missile strike the day.

"The Yemeni action in support of the Palestinian people was an independent decision taken in solidarity" with them, said Iran's foreign ministry in a statement.

A missile fired from Yemen on Sunday gouged a deep crater in the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport, wounding six people and briefly grounding flights.

The Iran-backed Huthis claimed responsibility, saying they fired "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Ben Gurion and warning of more attacks on Israeli airports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response to the Huthis and Iran over the attack.

In a video published on Telegram, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Huthis in the past and "will act in the future".

"It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without elaborating.

Later on social media platform X, Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing".

Reacting to these threats, Iran on Monday warned it would retaliate to any attack against its territory.

"Iran underlines (its) firm determination... to defend itself," the foreign ministry statement said, warning Israel and the United States of "consequences".

The Huthis are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, presenting themselves as defenders of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

ap/sbr/dv/ser

X

Related Links

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

