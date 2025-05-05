Iran denies aiding Yemen Huthis in Israel airport attack

"The Yemeni action in support of the Palestinian people was an independent decision taken in solidarity" with them, said Iran's foreign ministry in a statement.
A missile fired from Yemen on Sunday gouged a deep crater in the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport, wounding six people and briefly grounding flights.
The Iran-backed Huthis claimed responsibility, saying they fired "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Ben Gurion and warning of more attacks on Israeli airports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response to the Huthis and Iran over the attack.
In a video published on Telegram, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Huthis in the past and "will act in the future".
"It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without elaborating.
Later on social media platform X, Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing".
Reacting to these threats, Iran on Monday warned it would retaliate to any attack against its territory.
"Iran underlines (its) firm determination... to defend itself," the foreign ministry statement said, warning Israel and the United States of "consequences".
The Huthis are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, presenting themselves as defenders of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
ap/sbr/dv/ser
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence
Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday
Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters