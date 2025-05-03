Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran says 'has every right' to enrich uranium, dismissing US concerns
Iran says 'has every right' to enrich uranium, dismissing US concerns
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) May 3, 2025

Iran defended on Saturday its "right" to enrich uranium despite growing Western concern that Tehran may be seeking nuclear weapons and as talks with the United States were delayed.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that "Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle," citing Tehran's long-standing membership of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"There are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons," Araghchi said.

Under the NPT, signatory states are obliged to declare their nuclear stockpiles and place them under the supervision of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons -- a claim Tehran denies, insisting that its atomic programme is solely for civilian purposes.

Iran and the United States have engaged in nuclear talks since April 12, their highest-level contact since Washington withdrew from a landmark deal with Tehran in 2018, during Donald Trump's first term as US president.

A fourth round of talks initially scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, mediator Oman said earlier this week, citing "logistical reasons".

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran to "walk away" from enrichment, saying that "the only countries in the world that enrich uranium are the ones that have nuclear weapons."

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60-percent purity -- far above the 3.67-percent limit set in the 2015 deal with the United States and other world powers, but below the 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material.

The stockpile remains a concern for Western powers.

On Monday French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Iran was "on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons" and said UN sanctions could be reimposed if Tehran's actions threatened European security.

Iran rejected the comments from France -- a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal -- as "simply absurd".

Araghchi has previously called Iran's right to enrich uranium "non-negotiable".

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that the enriched material "can be easily dissolved" or "shipped out" of Iran.

Last month, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani described the transfer of enriched material as a "red line".

Rubio said Iran should allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, including by US experts.

He also called on Tehran to cease its support for Yemen's Huthi rebels, whose attacks targeting Washington's ally Israel and Red Sea shipping have prompted retaliatory US strikes.

Tehran has insisted that the talks with Washington be solely focused on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, ruling out negotiations on its regional influence and military capabilities.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a credible deal must "remove Iran's capacity to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons" and prevent the development of ballistic missiles.

Araghchi responded by accusing Netanyahu of "dictating" US policy.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
 Washington DC (UPI) May 1, 2025
The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries. The State Department announced the sanctions Wednesday against seven firms and two shipping vessels accused of engaging in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Those sanctioned include four United Arab Emirates-based exporters - Solvent Organics, Alseeraf Trading, Harold Trading and Shivnani Organic ... read more
NUKEWARS
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
NUKEWARS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
NUKEWARS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
NUKEWARS
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.