Iran slams Israeli strikes on Yemen port

The Israeli military said it hit Huthi positions along Yemen's Red Sea coast and inland on Monday, alleging they were used to transfer "Iranian weapons" and other military equipment.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the strikes as "a blatant crime and a gross violation of the principles and rules of international law".
Baqaei urged international and regional powers to act against what he called ongoing US and Israeli "destruction" in Islamic countries.
The Huthis said dozens of people were wounded in six strikes on Hodeida port and another attack on Bajil district, blaming "US-Israeli aggression".
A US official denied American involvement.
Iran backs the Huthis as part of its so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel, alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas.
All three have been heavily targeted since the start of the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
The Huthis, who control much of Yemen, have repeatedly targeted Israeli territory and Red Sea shipping, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against both the Huthis and Iran.
He accused the Islamic republic of backing the Huthis, who claimed a missile strike on Israel's main international airport near Tel Aviv.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence
Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday
Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
Chinese president to visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters