Iran slams Israeli strikes on Yemen port



by AFP Staff Writers



Tehran (AFP) May 6, 2025



Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned Israeli air strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, following missile attacks by Tehran-backed Huthi rebels on Israel's main airport.

The Israeli military said it hit Huthi positions along Yemen's Red Sea coast and inland on Monday, alleging they were used to transfer "Iranian weapons" and other military equipment.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the strikes as "a blatant crime and a gross violation of the principles and rules of international law".

Baqaei urged international and regional powers to act against what he called ongoing US and Israeli "destruction" in Islamic countries.

The Huthis said dozens of people were wounded in six strikes on Hodeida port and another attack on Bajil district, blaming "US-Israeli aggression".

A US official denied American involvement.

Iran backs the Huthis as part of its so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel, alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas.

All three have been heavily targeted since the start of the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The Huthis, who control much of Yemen, have repeatedly targeted Israeli territory and Red Sea shipping, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against both the Huthis and Iran.

He accused the Islamic republic of backing the Huthis, who claimed a missile strike on Israel's main international airport near Tel Aviv.

