Israel and Iran trade attacks as war intensifies



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Jun 19, 2025



Iran and Israel traded attacks early Thursday as their war continued to intensify nearly a week after it began.

Tehran's missiles struck several regions throughout Israel, the Israeli military said in a statement, adding the largest southern hospital was hit. It later published photos to its X account showing several buildings damaged in Ramat Gan, a city in the Tel Aviv District.

Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom said medics were providing care to those injured at several locations.

At least three people were reported in serious condition, including a man in his 80s and two women in their 70s. Two people were listed in moderate condition and 39 were listed as lightly injured. They suffered shrapnel injuries, the agency said.

An MDA spokesperson said in a statement that intensive care buses have been prepared to receive patients for evacuation to medical centers.

Israel has accused Iran of targeting the hospital, posting a video showing the damage incurred by the medical facility.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said this was the 12th wave of retaliatory strikes as part of Operation True Promise III, which began Friday in response to Israel's attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities.

The statement, carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, states the IRGC warned Israel and its citizens that "the thunderous missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force will not allow you a single moment outside underground shelters."

"Rest assured, the sound of red alert sirens will not cease for a moment."

Israel said 40 of its fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets in Iran with more than 100 munitions, including the Arak heavy water reactor.

"The attack was carried out against the component intended for producing plutonium, thus preventing its ability to be reused to produce nuclear weapons," the IDF said.

A second site, in the Natanz area, was also struck, with the IDF claiming it was used to develop nuclear weapons.

"The fighter jets also attacked military production sites of the Iranian regime, including factories for producing raw materials, components used to assemble ballistic missiles and sites for creating Iranian air defense systems and missiles," it added.

Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, but its nuclear enrichment capabilities have greatly advanced since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iran and unilaterally withdrew the United States from a landmark multinational nuclear accord aimed at preventing Tehran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Trump, who failed during his first term to bring Iran to the negotiating table on a new deal, was in talks with Tehran, which fell apart last week when Israel attacked Iran.

Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, on Thursday said that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the IDF to increase "the intensity of attacks" targeting government facilities in Tehran "in order to remove threats to the State of Israel and undermine the ayatollahs' regime.

He also accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of launching missiles at Israel's hospitals and residential buildings while hiding an a fortified bunker.

"These are war crimes of the most serious kind -- and Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes," he said.

Netanyahu identified the hospital hit that was hit as Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

"We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran," he said.

Iran and Israel have been in a proxy war for years, which exploded into the open on Oct. 7, 2023, when Gaza-based Hamas, an Iran-backed militant organization, attacked Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and sparking the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has responded by devastating Gaza, killing more than 55,000 Palestinians and injuring nearly 130,000 more.

It has also attacked Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, as well as Iran and Gaza, amid the war.

Relieved Pakistanis recall 'horrifying nights' as Israel, Iran trade strikes

Taftan, Pakistan (AFP) June 19, 2025 - Mohammad Hassan anxiously returned to Pakistan from neighbouring Iran this week after witnessing drones, missiles, and explosions tear through Tehran's sky during what he called long, "horrifying nights".

The 35-year-old University of Tehran student is one of about 3,000 Pakistanis who, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have returned home since Israel launched its aerial war against its long-time enemy last week.

Governments around the world are scrambling to evacuate their nationals caught up in the rapidly spiralling conflict as Israel and Iran trade missile and drone strikes.

"I was in the city centre where most of the strikes took place and even one of the student dormitories was attacked and luckily no one was dead, but students were injured," Hassan said.

There are more than 500 Pakistani students at his university alone, he said, all of them on their way "back home".

"Those days and nights were very horrifying... hearing sirens, the wailing, the danger of being hit by missiles. As one peeped out the window in the night, you could see drones, missiles with fire tails," he told AFP.

- Ghost town -

Pakistan and Iran have a shaky diplomatic relationship. They bombed each other's territory little more than a year ago, both claiming to target rebels using their neighbour's land to launch attacks.

Yet they have never suspended trade, tourism and academic ties.

Iranian consulates across Pakistan have stepped up efforts to promote their universities.

Between 25 million and 35 million Pakistani Shiite Muslims also hope to make at least one pilgrimage in their lifetime to holy sites in Iran, foremost among them the sacred city of Qom.

Mohammad Khalil, a 41-year-old petroleum engineer, left Tehran three days ago, the capital of the Islamic Republic looking like a ghost town as residents sheltered indoors and families fled.

"In the last two days, I saw people moving out of the city in different vehicles with necessary commodities," Khalil said.

Abdul Ghani Khan sells medical equipment in his hometown of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan and travels to Iran regularly for supplies.

He had been in Tehran for a week when the first Israeli missiles fell on Friday. Iran and Israel have traded heavy missile fire in the days since, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Pakistan is in a difficult position as the only Muslim-majority country with nuclear weapons. It, like Iran, does not recognise Israel but is also a major ally of the United States.

Khan had to make the journey home by road because the airspace is now closed. Pakistan has also shut its border crossings with Iran to all except Pakistanis wanting to return home.

"We saw drones, red lights of anti-aircraft guns and I spotted one building catch fire," Khan said.

- 'Offering prayer' -

Mohammad Asif, a lawyer from Lahore in Pakistan's east, heard about the air strikes while on a pilgrimage in Qom.

He wasn't initially afraid and continued his pilgrimage to Mashhad in Iran's northeast, home to the golden-domed Imam Reza shrine.

That was until Israeli strikes hit the airport in Mashhad, nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Pakistani border.

Samreen Ali was also in Mashhad but, like Asif, cut her trip short and returned with her husband and 15-year-old son.

She was praying in a mosque in Mashhad when Israel struck the city.

Ali said she had visited Iran nine times before on pilgrimages and never imagined witnessing war there.

"I was offering prayer when I heard two explosions," she told AFP.

She then noticed she wasn't receiving messages on her phone and assumed that "communication was being restricted... because of the war".

Syed Saqib, 46, was in Qom and had to travel 500 kilometres (310 miles) by bus southeast to Yazd.

"We had to take alternative routes, spend an entire night waiting at a bus terminal," Saqib said.

They then boarded buses to Zahedan, a city near the border with Pakistan's Balochistan province. A relieved Saqib recalled making the border crossing at Taftan, surrounded by families carrying heavy luggage.

