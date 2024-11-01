Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel army issues evacuation warning for Lebanon village ahead of strikes

Israel army issues evacuation warning for Lebanon village ahead of strikes

by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Jan 11, 2026

The Israeli army issued an evacuation warning on Sunday for the village of Kafr Hatta in southern Lebanon ahead of air strikes on Hezbollah targets in the area.

"The IDF (army) will soon, and once again, strike terrorist Hezbollah military infrastructure in the village, in order to address the prohibited attempts it is making to rebuild its activities there," Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee wrote on X, posting a map of the expected target.

"We urge residents of the area... you are located near a compound used by Hezbollah. For your safety, you must evacuate it immediately and move at least 300 metres (980 feet) away. Remaining in the marked area puts your lives at risk," the warning said.

The Lebanese army said Thursday that it had completed disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani river, the first phase of a nationwide plan. Kafr Hatta is located north of the river.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army announced in a statement that it had carried out strikes against what it said was Hezbollah infrastructure in other areas of south Lebanon "in response to Hezbollah's continuous violations of the ceasefire understandings."

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series of violent Israeli strikes" on Jezzine, Mahmudiyeh and Al-Dimasqiyeh, as well as "more than 10 strikes" on Al-Bureij, all in southern Lebanon.

Most of the targeted areas are located north of the Litani river. No casualties were reported in the strikes.

Under heavy US pressure and amid fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon has committed to disarming the Iran-backed militant group, which was badly weakened after more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war that ended with a November 2024 ceasefire with Israel.

Lebanon's army said Thursday it had "achieved the objectives of the first phase" of its plan, covering the area south of the Litani River -- around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border -- with the intention to extend it to the rest of the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in response that the ceasefire "states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed".

"Efforts made toward this end by the Lebanese government and the Lebanese armed forces are an encouraging beginning, but they are far from sufficient, as evidenced by Hezbollah's efforts to rearm and rebuild its terror infrastructure with Iranian support," it added.

Despite the truce, Israel has kept up regular strikes in Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives, and has maintained troops in five south Lebanon areas it deems strategic.

It has also said it has struck Hamas targets in Lebanon on various occasions.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Saudi calls Yemen's southern factions to 'dialogue' in Riyadh
 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AFP) Jan 3, 2026
 Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called on Saturday for Yemen's southern factions to attend a "dialogue" in Riyadh, after deadly airstrikes and a surprise independence bid. In a statement posted to social media, the Saudi ministry urged "a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause". Riyadh said the Yemeni government had issued the invitation for talks. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have for years suppor ... read more
WAR REPORT
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
WAR REPORT
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
WAR REPORT
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

 Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets

 UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace

 DLR completes ground roll tests of HAP alpha uncrewed high altitude solar aircraft
WAR REPORT
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
WAR REPORT
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

 'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
WAR REPORT
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?

 Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.