Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel issues evacuation orders for Rafah
Israel issues evacuation orders for Rafah
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 31, 2025

Israel on Monday issued evacuation orders for the southern Palestinian city of Rafah, as its military continues to assault Gaza and prospects of resuming the short lived cease-fire remain uncertain.

Residents of Rafah, municipalities of Al-Nasr and Al-Shawka and Al-Salam, Al-Manara and Qizan Al-Najjar neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate, Israel Defense Forces Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

"The IDF is returning to fight with great force to eliminate the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas," he said.

"For your safety, you must move immediately to the shelters in Al Mawasi."

Israel has resumed fighting Hamas in Gaza since the 42-day cease-fire ended mid-January with the IDF launching strikes against the Palestinian militant group it accused of rejecting all hostage-release offers.

Rafah in southern Gaza had provided refuge for some 1.5 million of the 2.2 million Palestinians in the enclave as Israeli pounded the region's north. They were then evacuated amid a controversial Israeli offensive of the city. Amid the cease-fire, residents returned to a city mostly leveled.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Sunday said that eight of its medics had been killed in Rafah and a ninth is missing after being "targeted" by Israeli forces on March 23.

The medics were heading to the Hashashin area of Rafah to provide first aid to residents injured by Israeli shelling when they came under attack, it said.

"The occupation's targeting of Red Crescent medics despite the protected status of their mission and the Red CRescent emblem can only be considered a war crime punishable under international humanitarian law," it said in a statement Sunday.

"The PRCS demands that the perpetrators of this war crime be held accountable, that an immediate and urgent investigation be conducted to ensure justice for the victims of this massacre and that the fate of missing medic Asaad Al-Nasasra, whose whereabouts remain unknown, be revealed."

It said that along with the bodies of the eight medics, it has received the bodies of six civil defense members and one United Nations employee from the area.

A total of 27 Red Crescent medics have been killed in the war, which began Oct. 7, 2023.

On Saturday, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said the group had agreed to release five hostages as part of a 50-day cease-fire proposal being brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night that Israel's mediators had "conveyed" a counter-proposal, the specifics of which were not revealed.

In a speech on Sunday he attempted to dispel allegations that Israel is not pursuing negotiations, but are doing so while applying military force.

"The military pressure is working," he said. "It is working because it is simultaneous: On the one hand, it is pounding Hamas' military and governing capabilities, and on the other it is creating the conditions for releasing our hostages. This is exactly what we are doing."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
US carries out strike against IS in Somalia
 Washington (AFP) Mar 30, 2025
 The US military carried out an air strike Saturday against the Islamic State group in the Puntland region of Somalia, killing several IS operatives, Africa Command said. In a statement, the European-based command said the latest raid was conducted in coordination with the Somali government and hit "multiple ISIS-Somalia targets." The IS group's Somalia operation is relatively small compared to the Al Qaeda-linked jihadists Al-Shabaab, but it has been gaining strength in semi-autonomous Puntland. ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
WAR REPORT
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
WAR REPORT
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
WAR REPORT
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
WAR REPORT
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
WAR REPORT
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.