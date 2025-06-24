Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel says 3 killed in Iran strike after Trump's ceasefire announcement
Israel says 3 killed in Iran strike after Trump's ceasefire announcement
 By Adam Plowright with Payam Doost Mohamadi in Tehran and Frankie Taggart in Washington
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 24, 2025

Israeli rescuers said Tuesday three people were killed in an Iranian strike, as Tehran's state media reported new waves of missiles heading for Israel after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two Middle East foes.

Neither Iran nor Israel have confirmed the agreement touted by Trump on ending the conflict that has killed hundreds in Iran and two dozen in Israel.

The US leader had said the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world," he said, adding that both sides had agreed to remain "peaceful and respectful" during each phase of the process.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that "as of now, there is NO 'agreement' on ceasefire or cessation of military operations."

"However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," he said on social media.

But Israel's army said sirens were activated in northern Israel -- where moments before Iran's state media Irib reported a wave of missiles were headed.

Israeli emergency services also reported casualties in an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel.

"Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people," Magen David Adom said in a statement on X.

Explosions also continued to rock Tehran overnight, with blasts in the north and centre of the Iranian capital described by AFP journalists as some of the strongest since the conflict broke out.

Any cessation in hostilities would come as a huge relief to world leaders frantic about an escalation in violence igniting a wider conflagration.

The adversaries had been swapping missile fire since Israel carried out surprise "preemptive" strikes against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear and military sites, and prompting Trump to warn of a possible "massive" regional conflict.

- Strikes on US base -

The US leader's truce announcement came hours after Iran launched missiles at the largest US military facility in the Middle East -- Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- in a move Trump shrugged off as "very weak."

Calling for a de-escalation, Trump said Tehran had given advance notice of the barrage.

Iran's National Security Council confirmed having targeted the base "in response to the US aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities".

But it added that the number of missiles launched "was the same as the number of bombs that the US had used" -- a signal that it had calibrated its response to be directly proportional rather than escalatory.

"This was calibrated and telegraphed in a way that would not result in any American casualties, so that there is an off ramp for both sides," Ali Vaez, a senior advisor at the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

The offensive came after the United States joined its ally Israel's military campaign against Iran, attacking an underground uranium enrichment centre with massive bunker-busting bombs and hitting two other nuclear facilities overnight Saturday into Sunday.

As international concern mounted that Israel's campaign and the US strikes could ignite a wider conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that "the spiral of chaos must end" while China warned of the potential economic fallout.

- 'Blatant aggression' -

Iran said its assault in Qatar wasn't targeting the Middle Eastern neighbour, but the government in Doha accused Tehran of "blatant aggression" and claimed its right to a "proportional" response.

Iran's state media quoted the Revolutionary Guard Corps announcing that six missiles had hit Al Udeid, which had been evacuated beforehand, according to the Qataris.

The broadside was made up of "short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles," a US defence official said.

AFP reporters heard blasts in central Doha and in Lusail, north of the capital, on Monday evening, and saw projectiles moving across the night sky.

Iranians gathered in central Tehran to celebrate, images on state TV showed, with some waving the flag of the Islamic republic and chanting "Death to America".

Qatar earlier announced the temporary closure of its airspace in light of "developments in the region", while the US embassy and other foreign missions warned their citizens to shelter in place.

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people, Iran's health ministry has said. Twenty-four people have died in Iran's attacks on Israel, according to official figures.

burs-ft/hmn/tc/ecl

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 20, 2025
Iran, which has spent decades nurturing a network of well-armed proxies to expand its influence in the region and shield itself from direct military confrontation, now finds itself on its own in the war that Israel had long been preparing to launch. Iran's military proxies - especially Hezbollah, once considered its most powerful - have been significantly weakened by Israel and no longer pose a serious threat, according to military and political analysts. Israel began to attack Iran la ... read more
WAR REPORT
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
WAR REPORT
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
WAR REPORT
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
WAR REPORT
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
WAR REPORT
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement

 Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.