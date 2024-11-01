Israeli air force deploys first laser interception system

The laser system's main developers, the ministry's research and development department and defence contractor Rafael, delivered it to the air force at a ceremony in northern Israel.
"For the first time globally, a high-power laser interception system has achieved full operational maturity, successfully executing multiple interceptions," Defence Minister Israel Katz said at the ceremony, according to a statement.
"This monumental achievement... delivers a critical message to our enemies, near and far alike: do not challenge us, or face severe consequences," he said.
The handover marks a major milestone in a project more than a decade old.
"Israel has become the first country in the world to field an operational laser system for the interception of aerial threats, including rockets and missiles," said Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael.
The laser system seeks to enhance and slash the cost of Israel's interception of projectiles, and will supplement other aerial defence capacities such as the more well-known Iron Dome.
Iron Dome offers short-range protection against missiles and rockets. The David's Sling system and successive generations of Arrow missiles are Israeli-American technology built to bring down ballistic missiles.
The defence ministry announced in early December that the laser system was complete, and would be deployed by the end of the month.
During the 12-day war launched by Israel against Iran in June, the country's missile defence system failed to intercept all the projectiles fired by Tehran toward Israeli territory.
Israel has since acknowledged being hit by more than 50 missiles during the war with Iran, resulting in 28 deaths.
