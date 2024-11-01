Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing
illustration only

RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 19, 2025

Raytheon has received a U.S. Air Force contract to integrate its PhantomStrike radar on the autonomous X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft, or VISTA, a modified F-16D Block 30 test aircraft upgraded with Block 40 avionics and configured as a machine-learning and software testbed.

The X-62A VISTA functions as a dedicated platform for flight testing autonomy and artificial intelligence, allowing Air Force and industry engineers to evaluate control laws, sensor fusion approaches and decision-support algorithms in a full-scale fighter environment rather than only in simulators.

The aircraft's hybrid configuration combines legacy F-16 systems with updated avionics and open-architecture software, giving developers access to the flight-control and mission-systems stack so they can insert new code, run experiments and compare autonomous behaviors against safety pilots in real time.

In this role, VISTA supports broader U.S. Air Force efforts such as crewed-uncrewed teaming and collaborative combat aircraft concepts, where autonomous or semi-autonomous platforms fly alongside crewed fighters and bombers to extend sensor coverage, increase weapons capacity and distribute risk.

PhantomStrike is an air-cooled, compact fire-control radar that is smaller, lighter and draws less power than many modern active electronically scanned array radars while being designed for installation on platforms such as uncrewed aerial vehicles, light-attack aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft.

The radar combines digital beam forming and steering with multimode functions and interleaved ground and air targeting so that a host aircraft can search, track and engage airborne targets while also mapping or surveilling terrain and surface objects.

According to Raytheon, PhantomStrike delivers radar capability at nearly half the cost of typical fire-control radars while maintaining targeting and tracking performance needed for both air and surface missions, a cost profile that aligns with the U.S. Air Force goal of fielding larger numbers of autonomous and collaborative aircraft.

As autonomy matures, systems like VISTA give program teams a way to validate how sensors such as PhantomStrike feed data into onboard processors and artificial intelligence algorithms, helping determine how much decision authority can move from human pilots to software for tasks such as threat detection, route planning and weapons employment.

Future autonomous aircraft in this class are expected to rely on compact, efficient sensors that fit within tighter size, weight and power envelopes than legacy fighter radars, enabling designs that are cheaper to procure and operate while still carrying multi-mode surveillance, air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities.

The combination of an autonomy-focused flight-test platform and a low-power, air-cooled AESA radar is intended to inform how future collaborative combat aircraft and other uncrewed systems will sense the environment, share information with crewed platforms and perform front-line missions such as escort, stand-in electronic support or distributed strike.

Related Links
 Raytheon
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Globalstar Skydio trial validates Band n53 for public safety drone links
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025
 Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) and Skydio have completed a joint technology trial that demonstrated Skydio X10 drone operations over Globalstar's licensed Band n53 spectrum and the company's XCOM RAN private 5G platform for public safety applications. The companies structured the trial to assess Band n53 and XCOM RAN as an alternative to Wi-Fi and public cellular networks for command, control, and video links in airborne operations. Globalstar's licensed rights to Band n53 allow the spectrum to be rese ... read more
UAV NEWS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
UAV NEWS
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Germany opens new national drone defence centre

 Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official

 Turkey says out-of-control drone shot down coming from Black Sea

 Globalstar Skydio trial validates Band n53 for public safety drone links
UAV NEWS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
UAV NEWS
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
UAV NEWS
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases

 Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies

 'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany

 US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
UAV NEWS
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine

 Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders

 Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report

 After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.