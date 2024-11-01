MDA Space partners with Canada defence department and Telesat to deliver next generation military satcom

The partnership will focus on providing secure, resilient, and high capacity satellite communications by integrating MDA Space spacecraft and systems expertise with Telesat's low Earth orbit satellite network. The effort is intended to support modern military operations that require reliable connectivity across land, sea, air, and space domains.
Under the agreement, the partners will collaborate on the development and demonstration of next generation communications services that can deliver low latency data links, improved bandwidth, and enhanced resilience against interference and disruption. These capabilities are designed to support command and control, intelligence sharing, and mission coordination for deployed forces.
The initiative aligns with Canada's broader defence modernization objectives, which emphasize secure digital infrastructure and interoperability with allied forces. By leveraging a proliferated low Earth orbit architecture, the partnership aims to provide communications services that are less vulnerable to single point failures than traditional geostationary systems.
MDA Space brings experience in satellite platforms, payload integration, and ground systems, while Telesat contributes its Lightspeed low Earth orbit constellation and global network management capabilities. The Department of National Defence will guide operational requirements and integration with existing military communications infrastructure.
The collaboration is expected to advance Canada's sovereign space capabilities while strengthening its ability to operate within allied and coalition environments that increasingly depend on space based communications.
The partners stated that the work will also support future expansion of military satellite communications services, including potential integration with allied networks and the introduction of new data services as operational needs evolve.
