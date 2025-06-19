Israeli army says struck ' inactive nuclear reactor' in Iran's Arak

A statement said "the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production".
It said the strike on the site was carried out "to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development".
"Additionally, the (Israeli air force) struck a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz," the statement added, saying that around 40 Israeli airforce jets had taken part in the overnight raids that saw "dozens" of sites hit.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israeli forces had destroyed the principal uranium enrichment facility at the Natanz site.
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Tuesday that there appeared to have been "direct impacts" on the underground part of the facility.
Tehran has consistently denied seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.
Work on the Arak heavy-water research reactor on the outskirts of the village of Khondab began in the 2000s, but was halted under the terms of a now-abandoned 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and world powers.
Iran had informed the IAEA about its plans to commission the reactor by 2026.
The research reactor was officially intended to produce plutonium for medical research, and the site includes a production plant for heavy water.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters