Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Japan-US-Philippines hold coast guard drills with eye on China
Japan-US-Philippines hold coast guard drills with eye on China
 By Andrew McKirdy, with Katie Forster in Tokyo
 Kagoshima, Japan (AFP) June 20, 2025

Japan's coast guard will simulate a collision between vessels Friday during joint exercises with the United States and the Philippines seen as a show of unity against Chinese activity in disputed regional waters.

It is the second time the countries' coast guards have held training drills together, following their first joint maritime exercise in the Philippines in 2023.

Friday's simulation of a collision, fire and person overboard, which AFP reporters will observe, cap a week of exercises off Japan's southwest coast that began Monday.

Dozens of personnel are taking part in the drills that officials say are not targeted at any one nation -- while using language often employed by Washington and its allies to indirectly refer to China.

Hiroaki Odachi, the regional head of Japan's coast guard, said the exercises aimed to contribute "to the realisation of a free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

Tensions between China and other claimants to parts of the East and South China Seas have driven Japan to deepen ties with the Philippines and the United States in recent years.

In 2024, the three countries issued a joint statement that included stronger language towards Beijing.

"We express our serious concerns about the People's Republic of China's (PRC) dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea," it said, describing "dangerous and coercive use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels".

They also expressed "strong opposition to any attempts by the PRC to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea".

- 'Volatile flashpoint' -

China and the Philippines have engaged in months of confrontations in the contested South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

Chinese and Japanese patrol vessels in the East China Sea also routinely stage face-offs around disputed islands.

Friday marks the 214th straight day that Chinese vessels have been spotted sailing near the Tokyo-administered disputed islets known as the Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The current record is 215 straight days in 2023-24.

"Such persistent intrusion raises a risk of accidental collision or confrontation in the East China Sea," Daisuke Kawai, director of the University of Tokyo's economic security and policy innovation programme, told AFP.

Meanwhile "the South China Sea is now regarded as one of the world's most volatile flashpoints, I would say, where any accident at sea could escalate into the border crisis."

"A trilateral coast guard framework bolsters maritime domain awareness and law enforcement capacity, making it harder for any one nation, China, to pick off a smaller player in isolation," Kawai said.

The three countries have also carried out joint military exercises to bolster regional cooperation.

Last week Tokyo and Beijing traded barbs over close encounters between their military planes over the Pacific high seas.

Japan says recent Chinese military activities in the Pacific -- where Beijing's two operating aircraft carriers were sighted simultaneously for the first time -- reveal its intent to improve operational capacity in remote areas.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific for first time: Tokyo
 Tokyo (AFP) June 10, 2025
 Japan said Tuesday that two Chinese aircraft carriers had been seen operating in the Pacific for the first time as Beijing boosts its military capability in far-flung areas. On Monday, China's Shandong carrier and four other vessels, including a missile destroyer, sailed inside the Japanese economic waters surrounding the remote Pacific atoll of Okinotori, Tokyo's defence ministry said. Its fighter jets and helicopters conducted take-offs and landings there, the ministry said. The fleet of f ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
FLOATING STEEL
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
FLOATING STEEL
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
FLOATING STEEL
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
FLOATING STEEL
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
FLOATING STEEL
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
FLOATING STEEL
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

 Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.