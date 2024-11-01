Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 'Keep dreaming': NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

'Keep dreaming': NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Jan 26, 2026

NATO chief Mark Rutte warned Monday Europe cannot defend itself without the United States, in the face of calls for the continent to stand on its own feet after tensions over Greenland.

US President Donald Trump roiled the transatlantic alliance by threatening to seize the autonomous Danish territory -- before backing off after talks with Rutte last week.

The diplomatic crisis gave fresh momentum to those advocating for Europe to take a tougher line against Trump and break its military reliance on Washington.

"If anyone thinks here again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US -- keep on dreaming. You can't," Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

He said that EU countries would have to double defence spending from the five percent NATO target agreed last year to 10 percent and spend "billions and billions" on building nuclear arms.

"You would lose the ultimate guarantor of our freedom, which is the US nuclear umbrella," the former Dutch prime minister said. "So hey, good luck."

France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot hit back at the NATO chief's statements, posting on X on Monday evening that "Europeans can and must take responsibility for their own security".

Rutte insisted that US commitment to NATO's Article Five mutual defence clause remained "total", but that the United States expected European countries to keep spending more on their militaries.

"They need a secure Euro-Atlantic, and they also need a secure Europe. So the US has every interest in NATO," he said.

The NATO head reiterated his repeated praise for Trump for pressuring reluctant European allies to step up defence spending.

He also appeared to knock back a suggestion floated by the EU's defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius earlier this month for a possible European defence force that could replace US troops on the continent.

"It will make things more complicated. I think (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will love it. So think again," Rutte said.

On Greenland, Rutte said he had agreed with Trump that NATO would "take more responsibility for the defence of the Arctic", but it was up to Greenlandic and Danish authorities to negotiate over US presence on the island.

"I have no mandate to negotiate on behalf of Denmark, so I didn't, and I will not," he said.

Rutte reiterated that he had stressed to Trump the cost paid by NATO allies in Afghanistan after the US leader caused outrage by playing down their contribution.

"For every two American soldiers who paid the ultimate price, one soldier of an ally or a partner, a NATO ally or a partner country, did not return home," he said.

"I know that America greatly appreciates all the efforts."

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
China's vice premier tells Davos world cannot revert to 'law of the jungle'
 Davos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 20, 2026
 Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng warned Tuesday the world must not revert to the "law of the jungle", speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Washington steps up its bid to take Greenland. "A select few countries should not have privileges based on self-interest, and the world cannot revert to the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak," He said in a speech which came as US President Donald Trump pushes his increasingly assertive America First agenda, and demands NATO ally Denmar ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
SUPERPOWERS
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
SUPERPOWERS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
SUPERPOWERS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SUPERPOWERS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
SUPERPOWERS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
SUPERPOWERS
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

 China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy

 US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.