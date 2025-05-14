Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'

Kim watched tactical drill demonstrations and a joint fire strike demonstration by tank units at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, Korean Central News Agency reported.
"Making full preparations for war is the most crucial task," Kim said, according to KCNA.
The North's combat training has evolved "in keeping with the developing patterns and changing trend of modern warfare, strengthening the integral system of organizing, judging and reviewing training, and putting main stress on the actual war drills," he said.
North Korean troops have gained real-world combat experience on the battlefield in Russia, where they have been sent to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Pyongyang has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia, Seoul's spy agency said recently. Some 600 of the soldiers have been killed and another 4,100 injured, the National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a briefing on April 30.
North Korea acknowledged sending the troops for the first time last month, claiming they helped recapture lost territory in Kursk Province from Ukrainian forces.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable," Kim said during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday in honor of Moscow's Victory Day holiday.
"If [Ukraine] had not committed a heinous crime of encroaching upon the Russian territory, the invaders could have avoided the fate of becoming dead souls, hit by our swords and spears," he said, according to a KCNA report.
In addition to troops, Seoul and Washington accuse North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Russia. A launch of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery last week may have been a test of weapons systems meant for export to Russia, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
In exchange, North Korea is believed to be receiving much-needed financial support and advanced military technology for its own weapons programs.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon warned that North Korea may have up to 50 intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads by 2035.
"North Korea has successfully tested ballistic missiles with sufficient range to reach the entire Homeland," the Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report on current and future missile threats to the United States.
The agency defined an ICBM as "a ground-based missile with a range exceeding 5,500 km (3,417 miles) that flies on a ballistic trajectory and is typically armed with a nuclear warhead or warheads."
Pyongyang is projected to increase its arsenal to 50 ICBMs from its current inventory of 10 or fewer, the DIA report said. China, Russia and Iran were also included in the threat assessment.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks
Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes
Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade
China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'
Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters