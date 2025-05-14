Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
 by Thomas Maresca
 Washington DC (UPI) May 14, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised combined tactical drills of special operations forces and stressed "full preparations for war," state media reported Wednesday.

Kim watched tactical drill demonstrations and a joint fire strike demonstration by tank units at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Making full preparations for war is the most crucial task," Kim said, according to KCNA.

The North's combat training has evolved "in keeping with the developing patterns and changing trend of modern warfare, strengthening the integral system of organizing, judging and reviewing training, and putting main stress on the actual war drills," he said.

North Korean troops have gained real-world combat experience on the battlefield in Russia, where they have been sent to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Pyongyang has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia, Seoul's spy agency said recently. Some 600 of the soldiers have been killed and another 4,100 injured, the National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a briefing on April 30.

North Korea acknowledged sending the troops for the first time last month, claiming they helped recapture lost territory in Kursk Province from Ukrainian forces.

"Our involvement in the war was justifiable," Kim said during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday in honor of Moscow's Victory Day holiday.

"If [Ukraine] had not committed a heinous crime of encroaching upon the Russian territory, the invaders could have avoided the fate of becoming dead souls, hit by our swords and spears," he said, according to a KCNA report.

In addition to troops, Seoul and Washington accuse North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Russia. A launch of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery last week may have been a test of weapons systems meant for export to Russia, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

In exchange, North Korea is believed to be receiving much-needed financial support and advanced military technology for its own weapons programs.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon warned that North Korea may have up to 50 intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads by 2035.

"North Korea has successfully tested ballistic missiles with sufficient range to reach the entire Homeland," the Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report on current and future missile threats to the United States.

The agency defined an ICBM as "a ground-based missile with a range exceeding 5,500 km (3,417 miles) that flies on a ballistic trajectory and is typically armed with a nuclear warhead or warheads."

Pyongyang is projected to increase its arsenal to 50 ICBMs from its current inventory of 10 or fewer, the DIA report said. China, Russia and Iran were also included in the threat assessment.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
At UN, US slams Russia for 'cynically' protecting N.Korea
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 8, 2025
 The United States on Wednesday denounced Russia for "cynically obstructing" the monitoring of North Korea's compliance with UN sanctions, saying Moscow was trying to dodge criticism for using Pyongyang's weapons in its war with Ukraine. Several Security Council members, including the United States and South Korea, convened a meeting on the issue to heighten awareness of Moscow's potential sanctions-busting actions, the interim US envoy said. "Today's briefing shows the Council will continue to e ... read more
NUKEWARS
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three

 Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
NUKEWARS
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
NUKEWARS
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
NUKEWARS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
NUKEWARS
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
NUKEWARS
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.