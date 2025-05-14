Kremlin blasts potential EU deployment of French nuclear bombers



by AFP Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) May 14, 2025



The possible deployment of French nuclear bombers across the EU will not enhance security on the continent, the Kremlin said Wednesday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to discuss the issue.

"The proliferation of nuclear weapons on the European continent is something that will not add security, predictability, or stability to the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The French president floated the idea during a TV appearance on Tuesday, comparing it to the United States's nuclear umbrella policy that guarantees Washington would reciprocate if its allies come under nuclear attack.

"The Americans have the bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey," Macron told TF1 television.

"We are ready to open this discussion. I will define the framework in a very specific way in the weeks and months to come."

France is the EU's only nuclear-armed nation.

Amid Russia's offensive on Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's calls on Europe to take more of the burden for its own defence, discussion is growing over extending Paris's nuclear deterrent to the rest of the 27-member bloc.

Russia, the world's biggest nuclear power, possesses about 4,000 warheads and views France's nuclear deterrence as a potential threat to its national security.

"At present, the entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for obvious reasons," Peskov added.

Amid his offensive on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times threatened nuclear escalation, drawing rebukes from the West over "reckless" rhetoric.

France 'ready' to discuss deploying nuclear-armed planes in Europe: Macron

Paris (AFP) May 13, 2025 - France is prepared to open discussions with other European countries on deploying French warplanes armed with nuclear weapons on their territory, as the United States does in certain nations, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The Americans have the bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey," Macron told TF1 television.

"We are ready to open this discussion. I will define the framework in a very specific way in the weeks and months to come."

Macron also listed three conditions for such a move, namely that "France will not pay for the security of others" and it "will not come at the expense of what we need."

"The final decision will always rest with the president of the republic, as the head of the armed forces," he added.

The United States is believed to have around 50 nuclear bombs stored at the Incirlik air base in the south of NATO member Turkey.

France is the EU's only nuclear armed nation and discussion is growing after the Russian invasion of Ukraine over extending the French nuclear deterrent to its partners.

Poland, like France a key ally of Ukraine and an increasingly significant force in the EU, has already made clear it would be eager to benefit from France's nuclear deterrent.

Macron added: "There has always been a European dimension in the consideration of what we call vital interests. We do not elaborate on this because ambiguity goes hand in hand with the deterrent."

