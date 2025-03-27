Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Lithuania says eyeing 'all scenarios' on missing US soldiers
Lithuania says eyeing 'all scenarios' on missing US soldiers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Vilnius (AFP) Mar 27, 2025

Lithuania's defence minister said on Thursday that "all scenarios" were being considered regarding the whereabouts of four United States soldiers who went missing during military drills in the Baltic country.

Dovile Sakaliene said she could not confirm whether the soldiers, who had been in Lithuania for two months, were inside the vehicle found submerged in a body of water on Wednesday.

Lithuanian authorities received a report on Tuesday about the soldiers' disappearance during a military drill on a training ground in the eastern city of Pabrade, which is near the border with Belarus.

"All scenarios are still being considered... We can't confirm whether the soldiers are inside the vehicle," Sakaliene told reporters at the scene.

"The Americans informed us that they also continued searching throughout the night in the surrounding area, as any scenario is still possible until we see the vehicle."

Local and foreign troops, along with helicopters from the air force and the state border guard service, have been deployed to search for the soldiers.

Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Thursday the NATO member was sending "dozens of soldiers with heavy equipment and divers" to help the search.

Lithuania, a NATO and EU member, hosts more than 1,000 US troops stationed on a rotational basis.

The US Army said on Wednesday that the M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle operated by the soldiers was "discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area".

US Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office added that the soldiers "were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident".

Sakaliene said the vehicle weighs several dozen tonnes and is about five metres (16 feet) deep in mud, adding that the location was "a swamp connected to a lake".

"In 24 hours, a new road has actually been built so heavy equipment can arrive. The water level has also been lowered enough to begin excavation work," she added.

She said the situation was made more difficult by a gas pipeline running through the area, where hundreds of people have been working as part of the search and rescue operation.

"It's very hard to say exactly how long this will take," she said.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Journalist killed, evacuation calls issued as Israel presses Gaza offensive
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) Mar 25, 2025
 An Israeli air strike killed a journalist working with Al Jazeera on Monday and the military issued fresh calls to evacuate parts of Gaza's north, as Israel pressed its renewed bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory. Israel resumed intense air strikes across Gaza last Tuesday, followed by ground operations, after talks on extending a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached an impasse. On Monday evening, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
WAR REPORT
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare

 New Antenna Technology Targets Drone Swarm Neutralization

 Rampart debuts StrataWave UAS radio designed for stealth in electronic warfare zones
WAR REPORT
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication

 Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications
WAR REPORT
Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul

 US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel

 Denmark and Norway to 'increase cooperation' on defence
WAR REPORT
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade

 ReArm Europe? EU re-thinks name after objections; Germany approves 3 bn euros in new Ukraine military aid

 Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
WAR REPORT
NATO says response to attack on allies would be 'devastating'

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

 China, Beijing's ties with Russia main threats to US: intel report

 French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.