Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies, breaking rules

Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies, breaking rules

By Delphine Touitou, Francesco Fontemaggi and Valerie Leroux
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 8, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday the United States was "gradually turning away" from some of its allies and "breaking free from international rules", offering some of his strongest criticism yet of Washington's policies under Donald Trump.

Macron delivered his annual speech to French ambassadors as European powers were scrambling to come up with a coordinated response to Washington's capture of Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro and the US president's designs on Greenland.

"The United States is an established power, but one that is gradually turning away from some of its allies and breaking free from international rules that it was still promoting recently," Macron told ambassadors at the Elysee Palace.

"We are living in a world of great powers with a real temptation to divide up the world," he said, rejecting what he described as a "new colonialism and new imperialism".

While he criticised both China's "increasingly uninhibited commercial aggressiveness" and Russia as a "destabilising power" whose nearly four-year war in Ukraine has no end in sight, his remarks about the United States stood out the most.

Macron however stopped short of calling for a break with Washington, after US envoys earlier this week took part in a key Paris summit to discuss security guarantees to uphold any potential ceasefire to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

- 'Here to act' -

Macron urged his diplomats not to be "spectators of things coming undone".

"It's the opposite! We're not here to comment. We're here to act!" he said.

Macron spoke after US special forces snatched Maduro and his wife from Venezuela on Saturday and whisked them to New York, sparking condemnation that the United States was undermining international law.

Trump then set off alarm bells in Europe by repeating his insistence that he wants to take control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

The US president has repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to seize the strategic Arctic island, prompting shock and anger from Denmark and other longstanding European allies.

Copenhagen has warned that any attack would spell the end of the NATO alliance.

- 'Reinvest fully in the UN' -

Macron did acknowledge that "multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively".

But the French leader insisted that "global governance" was key at a time when "every day people wonder whether Greenland is going to be invaded" and whether "Canada will face the threat of becoming the 51st state".

He said it was the right moment to "reinvest fully in the United Nations, as we note its largest shareholder no longer believes in it".

The White House on Wednesday flagged Washington's exit from 66 global organisations and treaties -- roughly half affiliated with the UN -- it identified as "contrary to the interests of the United States".

Macron said Europe must protect its interests and urged the "consolidation" of European regulation of the technology sector, a source of frequent tensions between Brussels and Washington.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding academic independence and hailed "the possibility of having a controlled information space where opinions can be exchanged completely freely, but where choices are not made by the algorithms of a few".

Brussels has adopted a powerful legal arsenal aimed at reining in tech giants -- namely through its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which covers competition, and the Digital Services Act (DSA) on content moderation.

Washington has denounced the tech rules as an attempt to "coerce" American social media platforms into censoring viewpoints they oppose.

"The DSA and DMA are two regulations that must be defended," Macron said.

vl-Dt-fff-ah/as/sbk

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 3, 2026
 With a major attack to arrest Venezuela's leader, President Donald Trump is showing that the United States will impose its will in its neighborhood - and the lesson may not be lost on Russia and China. Trump described the raid to seize leftist Nicolas Maduro as an update of the Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration by fifth US president James Monroe that Latin America was closed to other powers, then meaning Europe. "The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we've superseded it by a lot, by a real ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SUPERPOWERS
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
SUPERPOWERS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SUPERPOWERS
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

 UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?

 Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force

 Trump's withdrawal list masks US pullback from climate, security and development bodies
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.