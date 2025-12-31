Markets reshape daily life in North Korea but an uprising remains unlikely

A new study argues that the roots of these changes lie in the 1990s "Arduous March" famine, when the breakdown of the Public Distribution System forced citizens to trade food and basic goods outside official channels. As state rations collapsed, farmers and traders expanded local markets that now function as a parallel economy across most of the country.
Over time, satellite imagery and field research have documented hundreds of market sites nationwide, from provincial capitals to smaller towns. These markets provide food, clothing and household items, but they also give citizens a measure of autonomy and limited social space outside direct state control.
Economists and North Korea specialists say this marketization has weakened the regime's monopoly over livelihoods by allowing people to earn and store money beyond state wages and rations. Surveys of defectors and in-country sources indicate rising frustration with policies that interfere with trading activity, underscoring how deeply markets are embedded in ordinary life.
The paper highlights the 2009 currency redenomination as the clearest flashpoint in this new environment. When authorities abruptly revalued the won and temporarily shut markets, they destroyed the savings of small traders and disrupted key supply chains, triggering rare displays of anger including confrontations with officials and reports of people burning unusable banknotes.
Pyongyang quickly rolled back parts of the policy and blamed senior economic official Pak Nam Gi, who was later purged, signaling that the leadership had miscalculated the political risk of attacking market-based wealth. Analysts view this reversal as evidence that the state must now take popular economic grievances into account, even if it retains broad coercive power.
The study also describes gradual erosion in some of the regime's traditional control tools, such as the Inminban neighborhood watch system. As more households earn cash from trading, they are better able to bribe local officials to overlook unauthorized moves, small-scale smuggling or other rule-breaking, undermining the effectiveness of grassroots surveillance.
Sanctions and the collapse of the command economy have pushed state agencies and parts of the elite into market-linked activities as well, with officials expected to self-finance operations and still deliver loyalty payments to the center. This dependence on semi-private income could create tensions between central authorities and local power brokers whose livelihoods rely on trade networks.
Despite these cracks, the paper concludes that the core security and military elites remain loyal to Kim Jong Un and that opposition remains fragmented and leaderless. There is no widely accepted alternative ideology, and no organized movement has emerged to coordinate grievances across different regions and social groups. To assess the prospects for a "North Korean spring," the author applies political sociologist Jack Goldstone's model of revolution, which stresses the need for economic strain, mass anger, elite alienation, a unifying ideology and favorable external conditions. North Korea clearly faces economic hardship and widespread discontent, but the study finds little sign of elite defection or the kind of organized leadership that has preceded revolutions elsewhere.
For now, the analysis suggests that North Korea is more likely to see localized protests and policy reversals, such as those following the 2009 currency reform, than a sudden collapse of the regime. Markets have changed how people live and given them new tools to navigate and sometimes blunt state control, but they have not yet produced a cohesive challenge to the Kim family's rule.
Read more in depth at A North Korean spring: evaluating the likelihood of political change in the hermit kingdom
Related Links
United Press International
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders
Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law as Admin plans major DoD changes
PM Takaichi says Japan 'always open' to dialogue with China
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters