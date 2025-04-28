Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Meet the Space Cowboys: a critical capability at VSFB
illustration only
Meet the Space Cowboys: a critical capability at VSFB
 by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw
 Vandenberg SFB CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

The 2nd Space Launch Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base is home to a uniquely capable team known as the Space Cowboys. This team serves a specialized role within the U.S. Space Force by providing the Department of Defense's only expeditionary space launch and transport capability.

Their mission capabilities were on display during the April 16 launch of a Minotaur IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office Launch payload. The Space Cowboys played a crucial role in preparing the rocket for its mission.

The Space Cowboys are trained to conduct the handling, transport and emplacement of Minotaur rocket motors. Their capabilities enable small launch missions to be executed from multiple national launch sites, including Vandenberg SFB, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Kodiak Launch Complex in Alaska and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Their geographic flexibility supports a wide range of requirements and enhances the Space Force's operational responsiveness.

"The expeditionary capability of the Space Cowboys dramatically expands the nation's launch capabilities," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Garrison, Space Cowboys team chief. "Our ability to essentially move the launch site to best fit our customers' needs saves money and allows us to launch more quickly. The versatility of the Minotaur rockets to perform either ballistics tests or deliver satellites into orbit allows our team to support both Space and Air Force missions."

The team's responsibilities are critical to the overall space launch mission here at Vandenberg SFB.

"The Space Cowboys are an elite team within my storied unit. They are a gritty, ingenious and can-do group that are undaunted by challenges and will always get the job done. L-174 is just one of several such missions over the next two years that the Space Cowboys will play an indispensable part in," said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron commander.

Through complex procedures and strict adherence to safety protocols, the Space Cowboys ensure each launch asset is mission-ready and aligned with national security objectives. Their role is vital in delivering critical capabilities on demand. The unique capabilities of the Space Cowboys are vital to every Minotaur rocket launch.

"What sets our team apart is our ability to adapt on the fly to changing situations," said U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Heath Pratt, Space Cowboys flight commander. "We are consistently testing out new systems for the first time and there is always a big learning curve. When you're dealing with Minotaur rockets, there is always a risk because they are solid rockets. Thankfully, we have excellent training, and a team of rock stars that can handle whatever gets thrown our way."

As the strategic importance of space continues to grow, the Space Cowboys embody the operational precision and readiness required to meet ever evolving launch demands. Their work remains an essential part of maintaining reliable and responsive access to space from Vandenberg SFB and beyond.

Related Links
 U.S. Space Force
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
How Space Exploration Opens Up New Horizons for Global Security and Governance
 Cleveland OH (SPX) Apr 27, 2025
 There's no questioning the fact that space has become an increasingly crucial aspect affecting international relations and the rule of law among nations. Apart from opening up new frontiers for exploration and discovery, this ever-widening scientific field will also lead to the development of new laws regulating how countries invest in research and development, focusing on turning outer space into a vital sector encompassing commerce and scientific innovation. Considering how rapidly current techn ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
SPACEWAR
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
SPACEWAR
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
SPACEWAR
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
SPACEWAR
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
SPACEWAR
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
SPACEWAR
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe

 US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.