Meet the Space Cowboys: a critical capability at VSFB

Their mission capabilities were on display during the April 16 launch of a Minotaur IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office Launch payload. The Space Cowboys played a crucial role in preparing the rocket for its mission.
The Space Cowboys are trained to conduct the handling, transport and emplacement of Minotaur rocket motors. Their capabilities enable small launch missions to be executed from multiple national launch sites, including Vandenberg SFB, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Kodiak Launch Complex in Alaska and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Their geographic flexibility supports a wide range of requirements and enhances the Space Force's operational responsiveness.
"The expeditionary capability of the Space Cowboys dramatically expands the nation's launch capabilities," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Garrison, Space Cowboys team chief. "Our ability to essentially move the launch site to best fit our customers' needs saves money and allows us to launch more quickly. The versatility of the Minotaur rockets to perform either ballistics tests or deliver satellites into orbit allows our team to support both Space and Air Force missions."
The team's responsibilities are critical to the overall space launch mission here at Vandenberg SFB.
"The Space Cowboys are an elite team within my storied unit. They are a gritty, ingenious and can-do group that are undaunted by challenges and will always get the job done. L-174 is just one of several such missions over the next two years that the Space Cowboys will play an indispensable part in," said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron commander.
Through complex procedures and strict adherence to safety protocols, the Space Cowboys ensure each launch asset is mission-ready and aligned with national security objectives. Their role is vital in delivering critical capabilities on demand. The unique capabilities of the Space Cowboys are vital to every Minotaur rocket launch.
"What sets our team apart is our ability to adapt on the fly to changing situations," said U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Heath Pratt, Space Cowboys flight commander. "We are consistently testing out new systems for the first time and there is always a big learning curve. When you're dealing with Minotaur rockets, there is always a risk because they are solid rockets. Thankfully, we have excellent training, and a team of rock stars that can handle whatever gets thrown our way."
As the strategic importance of space continues to grow, the Space Cowboys embody the operational precision and readiness required to meet ever evolving launch demands. Their work remains an essential part of maintaining reliable and responsive access to space from Vandenberg SFB and beyond.
