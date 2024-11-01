Military Space News
 Geopolitical instability and AI drive transformation in EO market
illustration only

Geopolitical instability and AI drive transformation in EO market

by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Nov 10, 2025

Novaspace's latest Earth Observation Data and Services Market report identifies a major shift in the commercial landscape. The combination of geopolitical tension and rapid AI adoption is intensifying demand for defense-grade earth observation (EO) solutions. Buyers now prioritize sovereign control and immediate access to high-resolution imagery, with revisit intervals shaping competition in the sector.

Alexis Conte, Senior Manager at Novaspace, stated, "While the past decade saw the emergence of differentiated constellation projects, the next decade will be defined by integration and interoperability. No single company can cover every layer of the information chain, so industry is moving towards strategic vertical integration and key partnerships to close value chain gaps, reshaping the competitive landscape."

Recent events have led countries to pursue sovereign EO capabilities, propelling commercial demand and expanding the EO data market to $2.2 billion in 2024, at a 7% CAGR since 2019. Defense applications represent over 65% of market consumption. The Value-Added Services segment has grown to $3.2 billion, with similar CAGR, and is projected to reach $5 billion within a decade.

Novaspace forecasts continued robust market activity despite possible budget changes in the United States. Greater coordination between government agencies is expected, broadening EO application from strategic use to operational planning.

The industry's focus is shifting to data fusion-integrating multiple sensor sources for actionable intelligence. This trend supports a new class of service providers specializing in multi-source intelligence architectures.

Security concerns now influence market priorities. Quantum key distribution and secure data relay technologies have gained strategic significance, ensuring data authenticity and resilient communications across interconnected EO networks.

