Next-generation unmanned surface vehicles integrate advanced payloads for naval operations

Development of larger Saildrone USVs is in progress, supporting heavier payloads such as the Lockheed Martin Mk70 VLS launcher and towed arrays. Lockheed Martin is also investing in products for fully autonomous operation. The new USV fleet will provide capabilities for fleet defense, undersea surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack missions.
Saildrone USVs have completed extensive maritime operations since 2013 and have operated with the US Navy since 2021. These systems function continuously in global combat zones alongside US naval personnel. The collaboration aims for live fire demonstrations in 2026.
Stephanie C. Hill, president, Rotary and Mission Systems, Lockheed Martin, stated "Lockheed Martin and Saildrone are leading the way to answer President Trump's call for the defense industry to act differently and leverage the strength of all of industry for our national defense. Together, we are combining the most sophisticated commercial and defense technologies to deliver a lethal naval solution at speed and scale. The nation needs this capability to maintain dominance over our adversaries, and we will deliver it."
Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO, Saildrone, said "For the last 10 years we have focused on evolving the reliability, endurance and autonomy of the Saildrone platform, which has been demonstrated in over 2 million nautical miles of active customer missions. With our technology proven, de-risked and mission ready, now is the right time to augment Saildrone USVs with sophisticated payloads to meet warfighter needs. This collaboration will give Saildrone the tools we need to transform the capabilities of our platforms, to include electronic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, sophisticated surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as deploying kinetic effects, all seamlessly integrated with Lockheed Martin's trusted command, control and fire control systems."
Larger Saildrone vessels will be produced at Austal USA, with scale-up expansion planned for other US shipyards. Saildrone maintains shipbuilding, while Lockheed Martin serves as lead mission integrator. Economic impact includes new jobs at Gulf Coast shipyards and potentially wider effects across the US maritime sector.
Lockheed Martin and Saildrone will focus on integrating operationally proven defense technologies. Saildrone's experience with persistent maritime missions positions these unmanned platforms for rapid deployment in urgent defense scenarios.
