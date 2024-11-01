Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Next-generation unmanned surface vehicles integrate advanced payloads for naval operations
illustration only
Next-generation unmanned surface vehicles integrate advanced payloads for naval operations
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 30, 2025

Lockheed Martin has allocated $50 million to Saildrone to accelerate deployment of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) innovations for the US Navy. The project immediately begins integration of Lockheed Martin's JAGM Quad Launcher system onto Saildrone's autonomous Surveyor platform, using secure command and control architecture.

Development of larger Saildrone USVs is in progress, supporting heavier payloads such as the Lockheed Martin Mk70 VLS launcher and towed arrays. Lockheed Martin is also investing in products for fully autonomous operation. The new USV fleet will provide capabilities for fleet defense, undersea surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack missions.

Saildrone USVs have completed extensive maritime operations since 2013 and have operated with the US Navy since 2021. These systems function continuously in global combat zones alongside US naval personnel. The collaboration aims for live fire demonstrations in 2026.

Stephanie C. Hill, president, Rotary and Mission Systems, Lockheed Martin, stated "Lockheed Martin and Saildrone are leading the way to answer President Trump's call for the defense industry to act differently and leverage the strength of all of industry for our national defense. Together, we are combining the most sophisticated commercial and defense technologies to deliver a lethal naval solution at speed and scale. The nation needs this capability to maintain dominance over our adversaries, and we will deliver it."

Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO, Saildrone, said "For the last 10 years we have focused on evolving the reliability, endurance and autonomy of the Saildrone platform, which has been demonstrated in over 2 million nautical miles of active customer missions. With our technology proven, de-risked and mission ready, now is the right time to augment Saildrone USVs with sophisticated payloads to meet warfighter needs. This collaboration will give Saildrone the tools we need to transform the capabilities of our platforms, to include electronic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, sophisticated surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as deploying kinetic effects, all seamlessly integrated with Lockheed Martin's trusted command, control and fire control systems."

Larger Saildrone vessels will be produced at Austal USA, with scale-up expansion planned for other US shipyards. Saildrone maintains shipbuilding, while Lockheed Martin serves as lead mission integrator. Economic impact includes new jobs at Gulf Coast shipyards and potentially wider effects across the US maritime sector.

Lockheed Martin and Saildrone will focus on integrating operationally proven defense technologies. Saildrone's experience with persistent maritime missions positions these unmanned platforms for rapid deployment in urgent defense scenarios.

Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. deploys carrier strike group to the Caribbean
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 24, 2025
The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is headed to the Caribbean Sea to escalate the nation's military presence amid strikes on alleged drug-running vessels. The carrier strike group currently is in the Mediterranean Sea and includes three destroyers, in addition to the aircraft carrier, NBC News reported. "The enhanced U.S. force presence in the [Southern Command area] will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safet ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
FLOATING STEEL
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
FLOATING STEEL
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
FLOATING STEEL
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
FLOATING STEEL
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
FLOATING STEEL
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
FLOATING STEEL
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi

 Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
FLOATING STEEL
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.