 US forces in Caribbean braced for impact of major hurricane
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 28, 2025

The United States has moved military assets in the Caribbean to safety ahead of the expected landfall on Tuesday of a massive hurricane that is set to slam into Jamaica.

Washington has an unusually large number of forces deployed in the region -- seven US Navy ships as well as F-35 stealth warplanes as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts -- and there is a danger of those assets being affected by Hurricane Melissa.

US forces "have implemented inclement weather plans and moved away from any area where current or forecasted weather conditions are hazardous and could potentially pose unacceptable levels of risk," the military's Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said when asked about preparations for the storm.

"Despite these recent actions, they remain ready and able to accomplish their assigned missions," said SOUTHCOM, which is responsible for US forces in central and South America.

The United States began carrying out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the region in early September, and has launched a major military buildup that it says is to curb trafficking, but which Venezuela fears is aimed at regime change.

In addition to the ships and warplanes already deployed in the area, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has also been ordered to Latin America, which will bring with it a massive increase in firepower.

Hurricane Melissa is now only hours away from making landfall in Jamaica, with officials warning that the storm will smash the small nation's infrastructure.

American forces could potentially be called on to provide aid, though SOUTHCOM did not immediately respond to a question about whether there is a plan for them to do so.

The storm may disrupt US efforts to strike alleged traffickers in the Caribbean, making it more difficult for American forces to operate and also potentially keeping boats that would be targeted by Washington off the water.

But the strikes have continued in the Pacific, where Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said US forces killed 14 people on Monday.

US forces have so far destroyed at least 14 vessels -- 13 boats and a semi-submersible -- killing at least 57 people, according to an AFP tally based on US figures.

Washington has yet to provide evidence that its targets were smuggling drugs, and experts say the strikes are illegal even if they target known traffickers.

 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

