NKorean leader's sister sports Chinese foldable phone; as Kim vows to root out 'evil'



by AFP Staff Writers



Seoul (AFP) Dec 15, 2025



The North Korean leader's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has been spotted with a likely Chinese-made foldable phone, as Pyongyang's elite skirt sanctions to get their hands on the latest gadgetry from abroad.

Images released by state media on Sunday showed Kim holding the phone in her right hand during a trip to a hospital opening alongside her brother Kim Jong Un.

Although the brand name cannot be seen in the picture, the phone closely resembles the Chinese brand Honor's "Magic" line, advertised as "the world's thinnest foldable smartphone".

The V3 model of the phone sells for around $1,379 -- well out of range of the average North Korean, who analysts say typically earn up to three dollars a month in state-run industries.

Kim's family is known for their love of gadgets.

Leader Kim Jong Un has been pictured using Apple products, including iPads and MacBooks, at high-profile events.

In 2023, he also sported a foldable smartphone during a missile launch.

UN sanctions imposed in response to North Korea's nuclear programme prohibit the import of smartphones.

A domestic smartphone market has ballooned in recent years, with analysts at specialist website NK News identifying over a dozen brands now available.

Kim vows to root out 'evil', hails troops as North Korea caps major meeting

Seoul (AFP) Dec 12, 2025 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to root out "evil" and hailed his troops' fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, state media said Friday, as Pyongyang capped a major meeting of its ruling party top brass.

The three-day meeting of the North Korean central committee discussed key policy issues as well as plans for an upcoming congress of its ruling party -- North Korea's first in five years and expected next month.

Wrapping up the meeting on Thursday, Kim condemned "the wrong ideological viewpoint and inactive and irresponsible work attitude" of some officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

He called on officials to have "greater confidence in and courage for the future of our cause and struggle".

He also "pointed out the shortcomings and evil practices that must be corrected", KCNA said.

State media did not offer any specifics, though it did say the ruling party had revealed numerous recent "deviations" in discipline -- a euphemism for corruption.

The North Korean leader reserved praise for Pyongyang's soldiers fighting against Ukraine alongside Russia, of whom at least 600 have died and thousands more sustained wounds, according to South Korean estimates.

Their work, Kim said, "demonstrated to the world the prestige of our army and state as the ever-victorious army and genuine protector of international justice".

Analysts say Pyongyang is receiving financial aid, military technology, and food and energy supplies from Russia in return for sending troops.

Kim also hailed efforts this year in "modernizing" the country's defences in the face of great "global geopolitical and technological changes".

Pyongyang's central committee began meeting on Tuesday, the same day North Korea fired a salvo of artillery from a multiple rocket launcher system, which analyst say could strike the South.

Last week, the South's dovish President Lee Jae Myung said he felt an apology was due to the North over his predecessor's alleged order to send drones and propaganda leaflets across the border.

Pyongyang has not responded to the overture from Lee, who has sought to mend fractured ties with the North.

