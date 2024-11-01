Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Norway preparing for property requisitions in wartime

Norway preparing for property requisitions in wartime

by AFP Staff Writers
 Oslo (AFP) Jan 19, 2026

Thousands of Norwegians were to receive letters on Monday from the military informing them that their homes, vehicles, boats and machinery may be requisitioned in the event of war.

"The requisitions are intended to ensure that, in a wartime situation, the armed forces have access to the resources necessary for the defence of the country," the military said in a statement.

Around 13,500 preparatory requisitions will be issued for 2026.

The letters have no practical impact in peacetime, the armed forces said, other than to let owners know that the military may take over their goods in the event of a conflict, the statement said.

The request is valid for one year, and roughly two-thirds of the letters sent in 2026 were renewals from previous years.

"The importance of being prepared for crisis and war has increased dramatically in recent years," the head of the military's logistics organisation, Anders Jernberg, said in the statement.

"Norway is in the most serious security policy situation since World War II. Our society must be prepared for security policy crises and, in the worst case, war," he said.

"We are undertaking a major build-up of military and civil preparedness."

Norway, a NATO member considered the alliance's eyes and ears in the Arctic, has, like the rest of Europe, beefed up its defence in recent years.

The Scandinavian country shares a maritime border and 198-kilometre (123-mile) land border with Russia in the Far North.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Glitch delays restart of world's biggest nuclear plant in Japan
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 19, 2026
 A technical glitch pushed back the restart of the world's biggest nuclear reactor in Japan, its operator said on Monday, a day before local media reported it would go online. Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said it would need another day of two to check the equipment at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, which media reports said was set to restart on Tuesday. The plant was taken offline when Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the ... read more
WAR REPORT
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
WAR REPORT
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
WAR REPORT
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
WAR REPORT
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
WAR REPORT
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
WAR REPORT
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
WAR REPORT
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

 China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy

 US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.