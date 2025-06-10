Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Pentagon chief vows to honor US-Australia sub deal
Pentagon chief vows to honor US-Australia sub deal
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 10, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought Tuesday to reassure lawmakers over the US pledge to supply Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, amid growing concern that production is not rolling out quickly enough to meet the commitment.

Under the AUKUS deal signed to great fanfare in 2021, Washington, London and Canberra are cooperating on the joint development of cyber warfare tools, artificial intelligence and hypersonic missiles.

The agreement commits the United States to building cutting-edge submarines for Australia, an investment with an estimated cost of up to $235 billion over 30 years.

Australia plans to acquire at least three Virginia Class submarines from the United States within the next 15 years, eventually manufacturing its own nuclear-powered subs.

The US navy has 24 Virginia-class vessels, which can carry cruise missiles, but American shipyards are struggling to meet production targets set at two new boats each year.

Critics question why the United States would sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia without stocking its own military first.

Questioned by members of the US House of Representatives, Hegseth said his team was talking "every day" to US shipbuilders Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls to ensure that "their needs not only are being met, but their shortfalls are being addressed."

The former Fox News host, one of President Donald Trump's most divisive cabinet appointments, acknowledged a "gap" between current supply and future demand, but added that submarine building is "crucial" to US security.

He blamed Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden for having "neglected" the industrial base for submarine construction.

While the stealthy Virginia class is an attack and intelligence gathering submarine designed for a wide range of missions, the Columbia class is a ballistic missile carrier built for nuclear deterrence that will be the largest submarine ever built by the United States.

Democrat Rosa DeLauro -- whose home state of Connecticut builds Navy submarines -- berated Hegseth over the Pentagon's decision to move $3.1 billion earmarked in 2026 for Columbia-class construction to 2027 and 2028.

"Is that going to raise alarm bells across the defense industrial base by signaling a lack of commitment to the program?" she asked.

Hegseth committed to the "on-time" delivery of the vessels.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
UK to build attack subs as part of major defence review
 Glasgow (AFP) June 2, 2025
 Britain announced Monday that it would build 12 new attack submarines as it launched a major defence review to move the country to "war-fighting readiness" in the face of "Russian aggression" and the changing nature of conflict. Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that "the threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War," as he launched the review in Glasgow. "We face war in Europe, new nuclear risks, daily cyberattacks, growing Russi ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
FLOATING STEEL
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
FLOATING STEEL
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories

 Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
FLOATING STEEL
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
FLOATING STEEL
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
FLOATING STEEL
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices

 Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

 US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending

 NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
FLOATING STEEL
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Poland scrambles jets after major Russian strikes on Ukraine

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.