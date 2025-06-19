Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 19, 2025

The Pentagon has identified the soldier who died earlier this week in a non-combat-related incident while serving in Iraq as a Michigan resident.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Defense identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Mich.

Gonzalez died Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where he was serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Specifics of the non-combat-related incident were not released, but the Pentagon said it was under investigation.

Gonzalez was assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.

"It is with heavy hearts, we share the news of the loss of SSG Saul F. Gonzalez. While his passing was not combat-related, it is felt by all who knew him," the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade said in a statement on Facebook.

"We honor his service and reflect upon the positive impact he had as an outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer, Technical Inspector and friend. Please keep his family and fellow Troopers in your thoughts and prayers."

About 2,500 U.S. soldiers are in Iraq as part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

