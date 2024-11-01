Military Space News
 Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 16, 2025

US officials are working on a plan for a reorganization of the military requested by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that would reduce four-star generals and consolidate some international command centers, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

If adopted, the proposal would mark one of the most significant changes at the military's top ranks in decades, the newspaper reported, citing five sources familiar with the matter.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine was expected to present the plan to Hegseth in coming days, a senior defense official familiar with the discussion told the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Under the plan, officials would "reduce the prominence" of the US Central Command, US European Command and US Africa Command and put them under control of a new organization known as US International Command, the newspaper reported.

It added it would also cut the number of generals and admirals who report directly to Hegseth.

The changes would have to be approved by both the Pentagon chief and US President Donald Trump to have any effect.

The plan represents the latest major shakeup at the Pentagon under Trump's administration, which already fired a series of senior officers this year.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in May ordered at least a 20-percent reduction in the number of active-duty four-star generals and admirals in the US military.

In early December, the Trump administration released a national security strategy that marked a radical departure from previous US policy and said "in everything we do, we are putting America first."

