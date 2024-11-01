Philippines says plans to to ban Grok 'by tonight' over deepfakes

The news came hours after social media platform X said it was taking measures to prevent its chatbot from undressing images of real people -- including children -- amid a growing global backlash and the launch of an investigation in the US state of California.
"We need to clean the internet now, because much toxic content is appearing, especially with the advent of AI," telecommunications secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda told a press briefing announcing the decision.
Renato Paraiso, acting executive director of the country's cybercrime centre, told AFP the block would take effect within the day.
"By tonight or within today, we are expecting (Grok) to be blocked in the entire Philippines," Paraiso said.
"We are expecting the telcos to immediately comply with the (National Telecommunications Commission) order, so of course we will monitor it."
He added that X's pledge to limit access would have no effect on the government's plans.
"We cannot make decisions based on announcements," Paraiso said, adding they would watch to see if the platform carries through with its promises.
Indonesia on Saturday became the first country to block access to Grok entirely, with Malaysia following the next day.
X announces measures to prevent Grok from undressing images
San Francisco, United States (AFP) Jan 15, 2026 - Elon Musk's platform X on Wednesday announced measures to prevent its AI chatbot Grok from undressing images of real people, following global backlash over its generation of sexualized images of women and children.
X said it will "geoblock the ability" of all Grok and X users to create images of people in "bikinis, underwear, and similar attire" in those jurisdictions where such actions are deemed illegal.
"We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis," X's safety team said in a statement.
"This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers."
The statement comes just hours after California's attorney general launched an investigation into Musk's xAI -- the developer of Grok -- over the generation of "non-consensual, sexually explicit material" in recent weeks.
International pressure had been building on xAI to rein in Grok after its so-called "Spicy Mode" feature allowed users to create sexualized deepfakes of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes."
Indonesia on Saturday became the first country to block access to Grok entirely, with neighboring Malaysia following on Sunday.
India said Sunday that X had removed thousands of posts and hundreds of user accounts in response to its complaints.
Britain's Ofcom media regulator said Monday it was opening a probe into whether X failed to comply with UK law over the sexual images.
And France's commissioner for children Sarah El Hairy said Tuesday she had referred Grok's generated images to French prosecutors, the Arcom media regulator and the European Union.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
|
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed
Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles
Timeline of Japan and China's spat
MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters