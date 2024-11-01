Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions to provide SAR reconnaissance data to German military

The joint venture Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions, based in Neuss, will operate the constellation and supply a high volume of SAR imagery, including satellite operations, ground station management and AI-supported image evaluation as part of an integrated service. The satellite system will remain under the ownership of Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions throughout the contract.
The contract has a gross value of about 1.7 billion euros and includes an option for extension beyond its initial term. The German Armed Forces intend to use the space-based reconnaissance capability primarily to support the Lithuania Brigade and strengthen surveillance along NATO's eastern flank.
Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, said: "We are grateful for the great trust that the Bundeswehr has placed in us in the field of space technology. Modern armed forces depend on access to and control of space-based reconnaissance, communications, and mission control. As a provider of digital systems, we are working with our European partners to achieve this."
Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE, stated: "ICEYE is proud to support Germany and, by extension, the security of Europe through this landmark program. Space-based intelligence is the foundational layer of modern defense, but it is no longer just a strategic backdrop - it is a tactical instrument. We are driving a necessary evolution where single, vulnerable systems are replaced by resilient constellations that deliver timely, actionable insights directly to decision-makers when they're needed most. This historic agreement demonstrates ICEYE's evolution from a New Space pioneer to a premier provider of mission-critical capabilities. By uniting rapid satellite production with advanced analytics, we are creating a new model for how nations secure strategic and tactical advantage from space."
The agreement runs from the end of 2025 through the end of 2030, with options to prolong the service. Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions will deliver a large number of SAR images per day from its own sovereign constellation, with production of the first joint venture satellites scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 at the Neuss facility.
Within the Bundeswehr, the program is designated "SAR Space System for Persistent Operational Tracking Stage 1" and is known by the acronym "SPOCK 1". The system will employ SAR satellites in orbits between 500 and 600 kilometers that direct radar beams toward Earth, receive the reflected pulses and process them into detailed images of the surface.
Because SAR uses radar illumination instead of sunlight, the satellites can acquire imagery through cloud cover, smoke, ash, rain and sandstorms, providing day-and-night coverage in all weather conditions. This enables more frequent imaging than traditional optical systems and supports persistent monitoring of rapidly evolving situations.
The technology can also detect subtle ground changes that are not visible to the human eye, with imagery resolution reaching up to 16 centimeters.
Related Links
ICEYE and Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Germany opens new national drone defence centre
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official
Turkey says out-of-control drone shot down coming from Black Sea
Globalstar Skydio trial validates Band n53 for public safety drone links
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders
Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report
After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters