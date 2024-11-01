Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return

Maliki, who left power in 2014 following heated pressure from the United States, has been chosen by Iraq's largest Shiite bloc, which would put him in line to be nominated prime minister.
Rubio, in a telephone call with incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, voiced hope the next government will work to make Iraq "a force for stability, prosperity and security in the Middle East."
"The secretary emphasized that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq's own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq," Rubio said, according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.
A pro-Iranian government in Iraq would be a rare boon for Tehran's clerical state after it suffered major setbacks at home and in the region.
The Islamic republic has killed thousands of Iranians since mass protests erupted in late December.
Since the October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel has hit Iran both with strikes inside the country and heavy blows against Tehran's Lebanese ally Hezbollah, while Iran lost its main Arab ally with the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
An Iraqi political source told AFP that the United States had conveyed that it "holds a negative view of previous governments led by former prime minister Maliki."
In a letter, US representatives said that while the selection of the prime minister is an Iraqi decision, "the United States will make its own sovereign decisions regarding the next government in line with American interests."
The United States wields key leverage over Iraq as the country's oil export revenue is largely held at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, in an arrangement reached after the 2003 US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Chief among US demands is that Iraq prevent a resurgence of Shiite armed groups backed by Iran. Sudani, who took office in 2022, has won US confidence through his delicate efforts to curb violence by the groups.
Maliki initially took office in 2006 with support of the United States as he strongly backed US military efforts against Al-Qaeda in Iraq and other Sunni militants.
But the United States eventually soured on Maliki, believing he pushed an excessively sectarian agenda that helped give rise to the Islamic State extremist movement.
Iraq's parliament meets Tuesday to elect a new president, who holds a largely ceremonial role but will appoint a prime minister.
Related Links
Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India
Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy
US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters