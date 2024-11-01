Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Russia, US agreed that renewing nuclear talks necessary: Kremlin

Russia, US agreed that renewing nuclear talks necessary: Kremlin

by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Feb 6, 2026

Russia and the United States agree that it is necessary to renew nuclear talks, the Kremlin said Friday, after the last treaty limiting Moscow's and Washington's arsenals expired.

The world's top two nuclear nations said Thursday they were resuming high-level military contacts, an agreement reached at two-day talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine war.

"There is an understanding, and this was also discussed in Abu Dhabi, that both sides will act responsibly and will recognise the need to start negotiations on this issue as soon as possible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of nuclear issues.

The New START treaty -- the last nuclear agreement between Moscow and Washington -- expired on Thursday, triggering fears of a global arms race.

US President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly criticised New START and said a new agreement was necessary, but insisting that it also include China.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
New START nuclear treaty 'was flawed': senior US official
 Geneva (AFP) Feb 6, 2026
 A senior US official on Friday criticised the last nuclear treaty between Russia and the United States for failing to include Beijing, speaking at the United Nations a day after the New START deal expired. "In a nutshell, New START was flawed," said Thomas G. DiNanno, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, pointing out that it had not covered all nuclear weapons, "and it didn't include China". Speaking to reporters in Geneva before addressing the Conference on D ... read more
NUKEWARS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
NUKEWARS
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
NUKEWARS
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
NUKEWARS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
NUKEWARS
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
NUKEWARS
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost

 Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
NUKEWARS
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win

 Britain's Starmer ends China trip aimed at reset despite Trump warning

 Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks

 Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz
NUKEWARS
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.