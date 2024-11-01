Russia, US agreed that renewing nuclear talks necessary: Kremlin



by AFP Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) Feb 6, 2026



Russia and the United States agree that it is necessary to renew nuclear talks, the Kremlin said Friday, after the last treaty limiting Moscow's and Washington's arsenals expired.

The world's top two nuclear nations said Thursday they were resuming high-level military contacts, an agreement reached at two-day talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine war.

"There is an understanding, and this was also discussed in Abu Dhabi, that both sides will act responsibly and will recognise the need to start negotiations on this issue as soon as possible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of nuclear issues.

The New START treaty -- the last nuclear agreement between Moscow and Washington -- expired on Thursday, triggering fears of a global arms race.

US President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly criticised New START and said a new agreement was necessary, but insisting that it also include China.

