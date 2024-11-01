Russia, US agreed that renewing nuclear talks necessary: Kremlin

The world's top two nuclear nations said Thursday they were resuming high-level military contacts, an agreement reached at two-day talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine war.
"There is an understanding, and this was also discussed in Abu Dhabi, that both sides will act responsibly and will recognise the need to start negotiations on this issue as soon as possible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of nuclear issues.
The New START treaty -- the last nuclear agreement between Moscow and Washington -- expired on Thursday, triggering fears of a global arms race.
US President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly criticised New START and said a new agreement was necessary, but insisting that it also include China.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
|
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win
Britain's Starmer ends China trip aimed at reset despite Trump warning
Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks
Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters