Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence

Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Feb 1, 2026

Britain should "do more together" with the EU on defence, including through a bloc-wide initiative to bolster arms stocks that London has not yet joined, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

The comments follow talks for London to access the 150-billion-euro ($174 billion) European Union rearmament loan scheme ending in failure last year amid disagreement over the entry fee.

On the sidelines of a visit to China this week, Starmer told reporters he remained open to exploring closer cooperation.

"I do think that both on spending, on capability and cooperation... we need to do more together," the UK leader said.

"I have made the argument that that should require us to look at schemes like SAFE and others, to see whether there isn't a way in which we can work more closely together."

European nations have scrambled to boost their militaries since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Brussels launching the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) lending initiative in response.

Created to provide EU countries with loans at lower rates to help them rearm, London and Brussels wrangled for months over the level of contribution Britain would make to join but failed to seal a deal.

It was a setback in Starmer's bid to rebuild post-Brexit relations with the EU since winning power in July 2024, hoping to fire up Britain's insipid economy.

London and Brussels struck a strategic partnership agreement last May, which included a pact to deepen defence cooperation as well as measures to boost trade.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will be in London Monday to meet with several UK ministers, ahead of the next bilateral summit scheduled for later this year.

Starmer has ruled out rejoining the 27-member bloc's customs union, favouring closer ties with its single market.

"I think there are other areas in the single market where we should look to see whether we can't make more progress," he said during this week's overseas trip.

"That will depend on our discussions and what we think is in our national interest. But what I'm indicating here is -- I do think we can go further."

The centre-left Labour leader also indicated that negotiations continue on a youth mobility program that would include a cap on the number of visas granted and the length of authorised stays.

London and Brussels have already reached an agreement for Britain to rejoin the bloc's popular Erasmus student exchange programme, starting in 2027.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 29, 2026
 China has purged top generals before, but the announcement that Zhang Youxia, the vice-chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), is being investigated for corruption shocked defence observers. The fall of a high-profile veteran who was seen as close to Xi Jinping shows the extent of the Chinese leader's military anti-graft campaign and further consolidates his power. Here's what you need to know: - What are the allegations? - Zhang, 75, is a vice-chairman of the CMC, th ... read more
MILPLEX
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
MILPLEX
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
MILPLEX
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
MILPLEX
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
MILPLEX
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
MILPLEX
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves approves major arms deals to Israel, Saudi

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
MILPLEX
Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia

 Greece, France working to renew defence pact
MILPLEX
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.