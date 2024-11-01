Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
illustration only

Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 19, 2026

With unmanned aerial vehicles now common across modern military and security operations, planners face increasing pressure to assign heterogeneous drone swarms to complex mission sets without wasting time or resources. A new study in the journal Defence Technology reports an energy learning hyper-heuristic algorithm that tackles cooperative task assignment under multiple operational constraints.

A team led by Professor Mou Chen at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics has developed an energy learning hyper-heuristic, or EL-HH, framework to handle these demanding scenarios. The approach targets mixed fleets of UAVs that differ in payload, performance and mission roles, and must satisfy time windows, task priorities and platform limits while operating in cluttered environments.

"Existing algorithms often face issues like being trapped in local optima and slow convergence when dealing with complex constraints," Chen explains. "We designed a comprehensive mathematical model covering task types, time windows, and UAV payloads, and proposed a three-layer encoding scheme (task sequence, UAV sequence, waiting time) to accurately describe assignment schemes."

In the EL-HH framework, a hyper-heuristic controller learns how to select and combine lower-level optimization operators using an energy learning strategy. By continually updating the selection probabilities of these operators according to their historical performance, the algorithm emphasizes search directions that improve solution quality while still exploring alternative options.

The method uses multiple optimization operators together with directed graph-based procedures to adjust task ordering and timing. These mechanisms refine the assignment plans so that each UAV receives a feasible, collision-free route that respects mission timing and payload constraints while balancing workload across the swarm.

According to the study, the researchers tested the EL-HH algorithm in both simple and complex simulation environments as well as in real indoor experiments. Across these tests, EL-HH showed faster convergence and higher-quality solutions than particle swarm optimization, grey wolf optimization and several other conventional metaheuristics, particularly when the task set and constraint structure became more demanding.

The results indicate that heterogeneous UAV swarms guided by EL-HH can complete mission packages more efficiently while maintaining obstacle avoidance and constraint satisfaction. The authors report that the algorithm maintains robustness as problem size increases, which is critical for large-scale coordinated missions involving many drones and diverse task types.

"This study provides robust technical support for the cooperative operation of UAV swarms in complex scenarios," adds Chen. The team notes that such capabilities are relevant to reconnaissance, strike support, search and rescue and other operations in which multiple UAVs must coordinate in real time within dynamic airspace.

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to refine the hyper-heuristic layer to better adapt to rapidly changing battlefield conditions and uncertain task information. They highlight future directions that include integrating more sophisticated environment models, enhancing real-time responsiveness and extending the framework to fully distributed or partially decentralized swarm control architectures.

Research Report: Energy learning hyper-heuristic algorithm for cooperative task assignment of heterogeneous UAVs under complex constraints

Related Links
 Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
 Stockholm (AFP) Jan 12, 2026
 Sweden is investing four billion kronor ($437 million) to acquire drones for all branches of its armed forces, the country's defence minister said Monday, stressing that Europe needed to assume "greater responsibility" for itself and Ukraine. Defence Minister Pal Jonson said the investment included reconnaissance and electronic warfare drones and "long-range loitering munitions" - also known as kamikaze or suicide drones. "It also includes maritime drones for mine clearance and maritime surveil ... read more
UAV NEWS
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
UAV NEWS
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
UAV NEWS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
UAV NEWS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
UAV NEWS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
UAV NEWS
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

 'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
UAV NEWS
Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy

 NATO 'far from being in a crisis' over Greenland: top commander

 EU should consider forming combined military force: defence chief
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.