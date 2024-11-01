Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

A team led by Professor Mou Chen at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics has developed an energy learning hyper-heuristic, or EL-HH, framework to handle these demanding scenarios. The approach targets mixed fleets of UAVs that differ in payload, performance and mission roles, and must satisfy time windows, task priorities and platform limits while operating in cluttered environments.
"Existing algorithms often face issues like being trapped in local optima and slow convergence when dealing with complex constraints," Chen explains. "We designed a comprehensive mathematical model covering task types, time windows, and UAV payloads, and proposed a three-layer encoding scheme (task sequence, UAV sequence, waiting time) to accurately describe assignment schemes."
In the EL-HH framework, a hyper-heuristic controller learns how to select and combine lower-level optimization operators using an energy learning strategy. By continually updating the selection probabilities of these operators according to their historical performance, the algorithm emphasizes search directions that improve solution quality while still exploring alternative options.
The method uses multiple optimization operators together with directed graph-based procedures to adjust task ordering and timing. These mechanisms refine the assignment plans so that each UAV receives a feasible, collision-free route that respects mission timing and payload constraints while balancing workload across the swarm.
According to the study, the researchers tested the EL-HH algorithm in both simple and complex simulation environments as well as in real indoor experiments. Across these tests, EL-HH showed faster convergence and higher-quality solutions than particle swarm optimization, grey wolf optimization and several other conventional metaheuristics, particularly when the task set and constraint structure became more demanding.
The results indicate that heterogeneous UAV swarms guided by EL-HH can complete mission packages more efficiently while maintaining obstacle avoidance and constraint satisfaction. The authors report that the algorithm maintains robustness as problem size increases, which is critical for large-scale coordinated missions involving many drones and diverse task types.
"This study provides robust technical support for the cooperative operation of UAV swarms in complex scenarios," adds Chen. The team notes that such capabilities are relevant to reconnaissance, strike support, search and rescue and other operations in which multiple UAVs must coordinate in real time within dynamic airspace.
Looking ahead, the researchers plan to refine the hyper-heuristic layer to better adapt to rapidly changing battlefield conditions and uncertain task information. They highlight future directions that include integrating more sophisticated environment models, enhancing real-time responsiveness and extending the framework to fully distributed or partially decentralized swarm control architectures.
Research Report: Energy learning hyper-heuristic algorithm for cooperative task assignment of heterogeneous UAVs under complex constraints
Related Links
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles
MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
NATO 'far from being in a crisis' over Greenland: top commander
EU should consider forming combined military force: defence chief
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters