Military Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Smart Dragon 3 rocket sends seven satellites to orbit from sea platform
illustration only

Smart Dragon 3 rocket sends seven satellites to orbit from sea platform

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 16, 2026
 China has launched a Smart Dragon 3 carrier rocket from a sea based platform off the coast of Yangjiang in Guangdong province, placing seven satellites into orbit on Thursday afternoon.

Liftoff occurred at 2:37 pm local time from a dedicated launch service ship, after which the solid propellant rocket deployed all seven spacecraft into their preset orbits.

The payloads included a remote sensing satellite built by Pakistan, along with other satellites that took advantage of the rocket's capacity to carry multiple spacecraft on a single mission.

According to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, which developed the Smart Dragon 3 series, this flight marked the ninth mission for the rocket variant and continued its record of operating exclusively from sea based platforms.

Smart Dragon 3 stands 31 meters tall, has a core diameter of 2.65 meters and a liftoff mass of about 140 metric tons, using solid propellant stages to simplify operations and reduce launch preparation time.

The launcher can deliver multiple satellites with a combined mass of up to 1.5 tons into a typical sun synchronous orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers, making it suitable for constellations and remote sensing clusters.

Smart Dragon 3 carried out its maiden flight in December 2022 from a ship in the Yellow Sea, when it successfully placed 14 satellites into orbit and demonstrated China's growing capability in sea launch operations.

All nine Smart Dragon 3 missions to date have been conducted at sea, underscoring China's strategy of using mobile maritime platforms to supplement land based launch centers and ease pressure on coastal range safety corridors.

The latest launch also counted as China's 12th space mission of 2026, contributing to a busy national manifest that increasingly features commercial and international payloads.

Related Links
 China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Stennis proves water systems ready for Artemis IV upper stage trials
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 13, 2026
 A major water system activation at the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2) has moved NASA Stennis Space Center a step closer to Green Run testing of the exploration upper stage for the Artemis IV mission. The Jan. 30 activation exercised new cooling hardware and pushed the site's high pressure industrial water network to full capacity in preparation for operating the more powerful upper stage. The exploration upper stage is a four engine liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in space stage for the Block 1B ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
ROCKET SCIENCE
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
ROCKET SCIENCE
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
ROCKET SCIENCE
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
ROCKET SCIENCE
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
ROCKET SCIENCE
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
ROCKET SCIENCE
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
ROCKET SCIENCE
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters