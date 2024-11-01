Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Taiwan says China simulates 'attacks' on foreign navy ships

Taiwan says China simulates 'attacks' on foreign navy ships

by AFP Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) Dec 3, 2025

Taiwan's intelligence chief said Wednesday that Chinese military aircraft have "simulated attacks" on foreign warships passing through sensitive waters separating China and Taiwan.

China says Taiwan is part of its territory and claims jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait, a major international shipping route.

The United States, Britain and other countries view the strait as international waters open to all vessels.

Eight countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia and France, have sent naval ships through the narrow stretch of water so far this year, National Security Bureau director-general Tsai Ming-yen said.

China shadows "every vessel", Tsai told lawmakers in parliament.

"It will deploy corresponding naval assets to conduct necessary monitoring, and at times... it will also mobilise air forces to carry out simulated attacks to signal its military presence and claim of dominance in the Strait."

Taiwan exchanges intelligence with its "international allies", including on Chinese military activity during these transits, Tsai said.

Tensions across the strait have worsened in recent years as China has increased military pressure on Taiwan and Taipei has ramped up its defence spending.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te last week unveiled plans for $40 billion in extra defence spending over the next eight years, with a focus on developing a multi-layered air defence system.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
France says ready to deliver frigate to Sweden by 2030
 Stockholm (AFP) Nov 24, 2025
 France's defence minister said Monday that the country was ready to deliver a "fully equipped" frigate to Sweden, which is looking to acquire four new warships, by 2030. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, which procures equipment for the Swedish Armed Forces, has conducted a market survey to acquire new warships for Sweden's navy with a plan to have two delivered by 2030 and another two by 2035. Swedish Defence Minister P�l Jonson, who hosted his French counterpart Catherine Vautr ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
FLOATING STEEL
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
FLOATING STEEL
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

 Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Redwire to Deliver Spacecraft for DARPA Otter VLEO Demonstration
FLOATING STEEL
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
FLOATING STEEL
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
FLOATING STEEL
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

 Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home

 G20 grapples with splintering world order
FLOATING STEEL
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.