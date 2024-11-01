Military Space News
 Teledyne infrared sensors selected for SDA Tranche 3 tracking layer
by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2026

Teledyne Technologies has begun production of advanced infrared focal plane modules for the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer Tranche 3 program, reinforcing the role of commercial suppliers in U.S. missile warning and tracking architectures. The new awards task Teledyne to deliver state-of-the-art sensors to satellites in low Earth orbit that support the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The Tracking Layer's third tranche focuses on enhancing detection and tracking of sophisticated missile threats, including hypersonic glide vehicles and other advanced systems. Teledyne's focal plane modules employ radiation-hardened, multi-megapixel detectors engineered for high sensitivity, precision and reliability under the demanding conditions of space.

These sensor upgrades align with the Space Development Agency's spiral development model, which fields capabilities in successive tranches to keep pace with evolving threats. Each spiral increment aims to introduce performance improvements while maintaining a rapid deployment tempo for operational constellations.

Teledyne positions its imaging sensors as mission-grade technologies tailored for missile warning, missile tracking and missile defense missions within the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. By supplying key payload components, the company supports a distributed, resilient constellation approach rather than reliance on a small number of large spacecraft.

The company highlights its experience in space-based imaging as a foundation for the Tranche 3 contracts. Teledyne reports a track record of providing flight-proven sensor technology to more than 100 Earth observation missions, demonstrating heritage in manufacturing, qualifying and flying complex focal plane hardware.

Teledyne says its scalable manufacturing operations are configured to deliver highly complex focal plane modules in the volumes needed for proliferated satellite constellations. This production capacity is intended to support tight schedules and rapid integration cycles associated with the Space Development Agency's deployment plans.

"Teledyne is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Space Development Agency established in Tranches 0, 1, and 2, and we are honored to support the Tracking Layer's next evolution in Tranche 3," said Megan Tremer, President of Teledyne Imaging Sensors. "These awards reflect our deep commitment to SDA's mission, and we are excited to introduce feature upgrades that align with SDA's spiral development model on an aggressive timeline."

In Tranche 3, Teledyne's sensors will operate alongside optical communication terminals and advanced onboard processing systems as part of the broader space architecture. The combined payload suite is designed to collect, process and relay missile tracking data rapidly across the proliferated network.

Teledyne describes space as a central element of its long-term growth strategy. The company continues to invest in next-generation imaging, semiconductor and electronic systems aimed at meeting the performance needs of both government and commercial space customers.

"These awards reflect Teledyne's strategic focus on space as a growth market and our capability to rapidly deliver technologies that support both government and commercial customers," said George Bobb, President and CEO of Teledyne Technologies. "Across our global businesses, we are investing in next-generation imaging, semiconductor, and electronic systems to meet the increasing performance demands of modern space architectures. Tranche 3 is an exciting milestone, and we are proud to contribute technologies that strengthen the nation's space-based sensing and surveillance capabilities."

