Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Top US defence official hails 'model ally' in South Korea talks

Top US defence official hails 'model ally' in South Korea talks

by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Jan 26, 2026

The Pentagon's number three official hailed South Korea as a "model ally" as he met with local counterparts in Seoul on Monday, days after Washington's new defence strategy called for reduced support for partners overseas.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby arrived in South Korea on Monday and is seen as a key proponent of President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy.

That policy -- detailed in Washington's 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS) released last week -- calls for the United States to prioritise deterring China and for long-standing US allies to take "primary responsibility" for their own defence.

Arriving in Seoul on his first overseas trip as the Pentagon's number three official, Colby in a post on X called South Korea a "model ally".

And he praised President Lee Jae Myung's pledge to spend 3.5 percent of the country's GDP on the military.

That decision, he told a forum, "reflects a clear-eyed and sage understanding of how to address the security environment that we all face and how to put our storied and historic alliance on sound footing for the long haul," according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

"Such adaptation, such clear-eyed realism about the situation that we face and the need for greater balance in the sharing of burdens, will ensure that deterrence remains credible, sustainable and resilient in this changing world," he added, according to the agency.

Colby also met Monday with South Korea's defence and foreign ministers, who touted Seoul's development of nuclear-powered attack submarines as proof the country was taking more responsibility for its defence.

Details remain murky on where the nuclear submarines will be built, however.

South Korea's leader said last month it would be "extremely difficult" for them to be built outside the country.

But Trump has insisted they will be built in the United States.

Longstanding treaty allies, ties between the United States and South Korea were forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War.

Washington still stations 28,500 troops in South Korea as a deterrent against the nuclear-armed North.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
China-North Korea trade recovers to near pre-pandemic levels
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 20, 2026
 China's trade with North Korea surged to near pre-pandemic levels last year, Beijing customs data showed, spurred by rising imports from China. Trade between the two countries rose 25.4 percent year-on-year, according to the General Administration of Customs, totalling $2.73 billion - the highest since 2019. China is North Korea's largest trading partner and a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for the isolated nuclear state. Chinese people used to make up the bulk o ... read more
NUKEWARS
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
NUKEWARS
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
NUKEWARS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
NUKEWARS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
NUKEWARS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NUKEWARS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
NUKEWARS
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

 China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy

 US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
NUKEWARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.