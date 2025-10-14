Military Space News
 Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 14, 2025

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was considering tariffs on Spain as a punishment for failing to meet the five percent of GDP defense spending goal he engineered within NATO.

"I think it's very disrespectful to NATO. In fact, I was thinking about giving them trade punishment through tariffs because of what they did, and I may do that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump suggested last week that Spain be expelled from NATO over its failure to match the higher defense spending requirement.

In June, the military alliance of 32 member states agreed to boost defense spending to five percent of annual economic output over the next decade under pressure from Trump.

But Spain, which was NATO's lowest defense spender in relative terms last year, insisted it would not need to hit the headline figure.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has argued that Spain should meet its capacity objectives rather than fixed spending targets, including cybersecurity and the environment in his calculations.

After Trump's expulsion threat, government sources in Madrid said on Friday that "Spain is a committed and full member of NATO. And it meets its capacity targets as much as the United States."

