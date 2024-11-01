Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Trump says US still watching Iran, fleet sailing to region; Military intervention in Iran 'not the preferred option' says France

Trump says US still watching Iran, fleet sailing to region; Military intervention in Iran 'not the preferred option' says France

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 22, 2026

President Donald Trump said Thursday a US naval "armada" was heading toward the Gulf, maintaining pressure on Iran although he has recently downplayed the prospect of imminent military action.

Last week, Trump pulled back from a threat to strike Iran over its deadly crackdown on anti-government protests after the White House said Tehran had halted planned executions of demonstrators.

But the Republican president on Thursday confirmed continuing military preparations. US media have reported in the past week that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was ordered from maneuvers in the South China Sea to the Middle East.

"We're watching Iran," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew back from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"You know we have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case... We have a big force going toward Iran," the president said.

"I'd rather not see anything happen but we're watching them very closely."

He described the force as "an armada" and "massive fleet," but added, "maybe we won't have to use it."

Trump reiterated that his threat to use force against Tehran had stopped 837 hangings of protesters. He also confirmed he was open to talking with Iran.

Iranian authorities on Wednesday gave their first official toll from the protests -- which appear to have ebbed in recent days -- saying 3,117 people were killed. Rights groups say the actual number of dead could be far higher.

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June aimed at degrading the Islamic republic's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Military intervention in Iran 'not the preferred option': French minister
Paris, France (AFP) Jan 25, 2026 - Military intervention in Iran, where authorities launched a deadly crackdown on protesters that killed thousands, is not France's preferred option, its armed forces minister said Sunday.

"I think we must support the Iranian people in any way we can," Alice Rufo said on the political broadcast "Le Grand Jury".

But "a military intervention is not the preferred option" for France, she said, adding it was "up to the Iranian people to rid themselves of this regime".

Rufo lamented how hard it was to "document the mass crimes the Iranian regime has carried out against its population" due to a widespread internet shutdown.

Iran's more than 90 million people have been largely cut off from the internet since authorities imposed a blackout on January 8 amid major protests sweeping the country.

Under the cover of the blackout, they launched a violent crackdown on protesters, with rights groups documenting several thousand dead and the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights saying the final figure could top 25,000.

The Iranian government has put the toll at 3,117, including 2,427 it has labelled "martyrs", a term used to distinguish members of the security forces and innocent bystanders from those described by authorities as "rioters" it claims were incited by the US and Israel.

"The Iranian people reject their regime. The fate of the Iranian people belongs to Iranians, and it is not for us to choose their leaders," said Rufo.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to launch military strikes on Iran in response to the crackdown, but has since appeared to walk back those threats after he said Tehran suspended planned executions.

Protests sparked by economic grievances erupted in Tehran on December 28 but turned into a mass movement demanding the removal of the clerical system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Russia, China unlikely to back Iran against US military threats
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 15, 2026
 While Russia and China are ready to back protest-rocked Iran under threat by US President Donald Trump, that support would diminish in the face of US military action, experts told AFP. Iran is a significant ally to the two nuclear powers, providing drones to Russia and oil to China. But analysts told AFP the two superpowers would only offer diplomatic and economic aid to Tehran, to avoid a showdown with Washington. "China and Russia don't want to go head-to-head with the US over Iran," said Elli ... read more
NUKEWARS
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
NUKEWARS
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
NUKEWARS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
NUKEWARS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
NUKEWARS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NUKEWARS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
NUKEWARS
EU says ready to sign defence and security pact with India

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

 China says Britain had 'obligation' to approve mega embassy

 US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
NUKEWARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.