Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests

Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests

By Roberto SCHMIDT
 Minneapolis (AFP) Jan 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke an emergency law that allows domestic deployment of the military, as protests roiled Minnesota after two incidents of federal agents firing their weapons, injuring a man Wednesday and killing a woman last week.

Protesters denounced the violence of Trump's broad-reaching immigration raids in rallies in the frigid northern city, which is a Democratic stronghold.

On his social media platform Trump repeated his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 19th-century law for quelling insurrection that has not been used in more than 30 years.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump posted on social media Thursday.

Trump has reacted angrily to protests and court decisions blocking his drive to deploy the National Guard as he presses an anti-immigration agenda that has drawn accusations of authoritarian overreach and periodic mass rallies with the mantra "No Kings."

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accused federal agents of waging "a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota," in a video posted to X Wednesday night, noting a broad array of violent incidents, including "breaking windows, dragging pregnant women down the street," and the January 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Good.

"We must protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully," Walz said, calling on Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "end this occupation, you've done enough."

Walz called on Minnesotans to record every interaction with ICE for future prosecution.

When Noem addressed reporters outside the White House Thursday, she declined to say if she thinks Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act, and didn't know if he would.

"It's his constitutional right, and it's up to him if he wants to utilize it to do it," Noem said.

Residents of Minneapolis were on edge Thursday after an immigration agent shot and injured a man Wednesday evening, marking the second time in a week an ICE agent had opened fire on someone in Minneapolis.

- Shots fired -

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting late Wednesday resulted from a struggle between an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and a man he was trying to apprehend.

"During the struggle, the federal agent discharged his weapon, striking one adult male," O'Hara told reporters at a press conference.

Amid the tussle, two people emerged from a nearby residence and attacked the federal agent with a snow shovel and a broom handle, the Department of Homeland Security said, identifying the wounded man as an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment, while the two others were taken into custody, officials said.

"No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we're seeing in our city is not sustainable," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in an X post.

The Insurrection Act was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush at the request of the Republican governor of California, who was facing unprecedented riots in Los Angeles following the acquittal of police officers who had beaten Rodney King, a Black motorist, the previous year.

Senior White House official Stephen Miller on Thursday accused Minnesota officials of "deliberately, willfully and purposefully" inciting a "violent insurrection."

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also lashed out at journalists, saying "media is absolutely complicit in this violence."

But concerns about the tactics used by ICE are not limited to incidents of violent street enforcement.

In 2025, ICE broke its record for people dying in detention with 30 deaths, according to data released by the agency.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the death of 55-year-old Cuban immigrant Lunas Campos in detention, will likely be declared a homicide, with "the preliminary cause of death as asphyxia due to neck and chest compression."

The deaths and the incidence of violence have raised questions about inadequate training and oversight of ICE agents.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Turning point? Canada's tumultuous relationship with China
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 12, 2026
 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will head to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, hoping for closer ties as he looks to reduce his country's dependence on the United States. The trip will be the first by a Canadian leader in almost a decade, as the two sides seek to turn the page on a series of diplomatic spats. Here is why the visit is significant and what it could mean for China-Canada relations: - Big deal - Carney will visit China from Tuesday to Saturday, ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SUPERPOWERS
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
SUPERPOWERS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
SUPERPOWERS
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
SUPERPOWERS
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.