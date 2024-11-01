Trump to decide 'soon' on sending weapons to Taiwan

"I'm talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we'll make a determination pretty soon," Trump said, adding that he has a "good relationship" with the Chinese leader, whose country claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as its territory.
In a phone call with Trump on February 4, Xi called for "mutual respect" in relations with the United States, while warning Washington about arms sales to the democratically run island.
"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations... The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution," Xi said, according to China's state broadcaster.
Trump and Xi are due to meet in Beijing in April.
China's Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but Beijing claims the island of 23 million people is part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to annex it.
Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, but is the island territory's main military backer -- although the tone of that support has softened slightly under Trump.
The United States approved $11-billion worth of arms to Taiwan in December, Taipei said.
Shortly thereafter, China launched major live-fire drills to simulate a blockade around Taiwan's key ports.
While Trump has adopted a softer tone on support for Taiwan in his second term, the issue remains a thorn in US-China relations.
On Saturday, Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi warned the United States against "plotting" on Taiwan, saying it could lead to a "confrontation" with China.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Foreign Minister Wang said that in the future, the United States could adopt a China policy that involves "instigating and plotting to split China through Taiwan, crossing China's red line."
Taiwan has spent many billions of dollars upgrading its military in the past decade, but faces growing US pressure to do more to protect itself against China.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has proposed $40 billion in extra defense spending by his government over eight years, but the plan has been blocked by the opposition-controlled parliament 10 times since early December.
On Thursday, dozens of US lawmakers urged Taiwan's opposition political parties to end their blocking of the move.
In an exclusive interview with AFP last week, President Lai said he was confident the defense budget would be passed.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
Will Takaichi's win calm strained Japan-China ties?
Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year'
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters